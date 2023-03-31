Resident Evil 4 Remake: a bug ‘breaks’ the game, Capcom spiega how to avoid it

Ai recent crash and problem with Ray Tracing of Resident Evil 4 Remake will add a new, serious bug that will ‘break’ the survival horror of Capcom. To point out the scoperta of this important problem are gli stessi curatori of the Official Support of Capcom.

L’avviso lanciato sui social dal publisher e sviluppatore giapponese esorta tutti gli emuli di Leon a prestare attezione a un bug “rare but extremely critical che si verifica en circostanze molto specifiche”a serious problem of the behavior of the block of the game and the impossibility of continuing the main campaign.

Being all information shared by the Official Support of Capcom, the bug comes ‘richiamato’ gives a programming error that does manifest in the Chapter 12, where you can see more of a particular oggetto at the end of a sequence of intermezzos: to avoid it, gli sviluppatori nipponici consigliano vivamente di non attaccare i nemici con il pugnale prima della comparsa dell’apposita notifies ingame che confirma ai giocatori di essere entrati effectively in possesso dell’oggetto di cui sopra (we prefer not to enter nei dettagli to avoid spoilers ).

In the case in which you have failed in this bug that blocks the main campaign, the only solution to your disposition is that of Ricaricare the last ‘salvataggio utile’ of Capitol 11. The Official Support of Capcom, ad ogni modo, if it says impegnato to resolve how much this bug starts with a patch applied that will be available as long as your PC and console. In the meantime, I saw lasciamo in the company of our review of Resident Evil 4 Remake.