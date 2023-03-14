Resident Evil 4 Remake: a new secret discovered in the demo, very old school

Resident Evil 4 Remake is not yet out that it is hiding secrets from us. One of them was just discovered in the game demo.

If the demo is disappointing, especially on PS5, Resident Evil 4 Remake remains one of the most anticipated games of this month of March 2023. With its completely revisited gameplay, its major graphic and artistic overhaul as well as many new features announced, the Capcom’s game wants us to pull out all the stops. But while waiting for the end of the month, the developers have given us something to wait for, a demo that hides many secrets.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake demo has new surprises in store for us

Not long ago, we told you about the hidden mode of this famous demo of Resident Evil 4 Remake. An extreme difficulty that only the most daring will attempt while waiting for the final game. In this game mode, the enemies are more formidable than ever, more numerous and also change their placement to surprise us. As a bonus, the famous Dr. Salvador (the man with the chainsaw) is boosted and equipped with a flaming weapon this time.

A major challenge that until now it was only possible to unlock by completing the demo for the first time without really knowing if there were any prerequisites (the various experiences of the players diverge). But recently, another secret was discovered. A hidden code that allows you to unlock the famous hardcore mode from the start. A very old school method that reminds us of the good old days (we are not getting any younger).

To do this, simply go to the main menu, highlight the History menu and then do the following:

Code PS5 / PS4 : Hold L1 and R1 and press Up, Left, Down, Right, Square, Triangle, Circle, Cross and Cross.

: Hold L1 and R1 and press Up, Left, Down, Right, Square, Triangle, Circle, Cross and Cross. Code Xbox Series : Hold LB and RB and press up, left, down, right, X, Y, B, A , A.

Once done, the extreme difficulty mode, Chainsaw Man, appears when starting a new game. This game mode would obviously be exclusive to the demo, even if one can imagine that a similar difficulty should be in the game in the final game.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is expected on PS5, Xbox Series, PC and PS4 on March 24th.