Resident Evil 4 Remake: Ashley is a huge ball, the proof

Despite Capcom’s promises, the character of Ashley is still unbearable in Resident Evil 4 Remake. A defect pointed out with humor in a new video.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will finally be available in the next few hours on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC. For the occasion, Capcom has hired an animation studio that works wonders. The goal ? Promote the game but in a very detached way. Their latest production returns to a point that will continue to disappoint players.

A very funny video of Ashley in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake shares a huge negative with the original: Ashley Graham. The daughter of the President of the United States, kidnapped by a cult and held captive in Europe, whom Leon must save. But what looks like a screenplay element, at first glance, is in truth a gameplay mechanic in its own right, given that the young woman will have to be constantly protected.

And despite what was announced by the editor, these passages are always laborious. Even in Resident Evil 4 Remake, Ashley does as she pleases. A cannonball AI that earned him to be caught regularly by enemies. This defect, over the years, has also become a running-gag with this iconic exchange « LEEEOOONNN !!! ASHLEEEYYY ». Good player, Capcom Asia let the Nippon Animation studio (Heidi, Un chien des Flandres…) make fun of it in a very well felt animation video, in addition to being very well done and pretty.

The first episode made fun of Leon’s arrival in the village in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

A game that will last?

Resident Evil 4 Remake is out this Friday, March 24, 2023, and therefore currently impossible to predict if it will be a hit, but Capcom is betting very big on it. Given the sales of previous remakes, and the franchise, there is still very little chance that it will be a flop. Especially since RE4 Remake is the best rated game of 2023, ahead of Hogwarts Legacy, an important data that influences the purchase. Of course, player feedback on release will also be essential, but the publisher shouldn’t have any unpleasant surprises. The original Resident Evil 4 remains a fan-favorite installment.

We will judge its success or not in due time, but it is already rumored that the title could have DLC. Indeed, the game tests revealed that the modes Separate Ways et Assignment : Ada were absent. An absence that we ourselves have confirmed. The obvious solution would be to offer them as additional content in the coming months. Like Resident Evil Village, Capcom could very well announce a season pass to reintegrate these modes. We will be careful about this rumor which may be a simple speculation…

Do you want to see the Separate Ways campaign and Assignment: Ada in DLC? Are you waiting for Resident Evil 4 Remake? If you purchased it in advance, how do you feel about it? Tell us everything comments.