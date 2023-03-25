Resident Evil 4 Remake breaks all records on Steam!

The remake of Resident Evil 4 arrives today on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Players will be able to find Leon S. Kennedy, 18 years after discovering the young man’s adventure in Spain. Suffice to say that this new version should disorient even those who know well Resident Evil 4. Visually, this remake is impressive. Its gameplay inspired by Resident Evil 2 et 3 Remake also contributes to providing a renewed gaming experience. We knew that Resident Evil 4 Remake was eagerly awaited by players. No doubt, the public is at the rendezvous. Resident Evil 4 breaks all records on Steam and outperforms all previous games in the series.

Leon S. Kennedy more popular than Ethan Winters

As of this writing, the concurrent player peak of Resident Evil 4 on Steam is 137,357, according to SteamDB. An impressive performance, which surpasses that of Resident Evil Village. Since its release in May 2021, the opus starring Ethan Winters has not done better than 106,631 simultaneously on the day of its launch. A very honorable figure, certainly, but quite far behind Resident Evil 4. The two previous license remakes, Resident Evil 2 et 3brought together a maximum of 74,226 and 60,293 players respectively. Resident Evil 4 Remake still stay very far fromHogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy in this category. The game developed by Avalanche achieved the feat of bringing together 879,308 people at the same time on Steam. Capcom can still be happy to see Resident Evil 4 also popular on Steam. Especially since it does much better than its “competitor” released this year, namely the remake of Dead Space (30,925 cumulative players on the day of its release).

The first DLC of Resident Evil 4 already dated!

Resident Evil 4 could maintain a high player average in the coming weeks. Not that the game offers gargantuan content as it stands, but its next DLC could ensure “RE 4” a good longevity. The Separate Ways mode, which allows you to embody Ada Wong, should make its arrival here some time. Players are still waiting for Capcom to officially communicate about this. The Mercenaries mode already has a release date. It will be released on April 7 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series as a free DLC. Enough to prolong the pleasure for a good bunch of hours.