Resident Evil 4 Remake: finally a date for the highly anticipated mode

Before its release, Resident Evil 4 Remake was talked about a lot, especially because of a demo that divided players. Fans can now get a concrete opinion on this game with a darker atmosphere and ever more refined gameplay, available now. As we know, content around Ada Wong has been cut, no doubt in order to be sold later in the form of DLC. However, fans will also be able to extend the experience with a particularly anticipated free game mode and we finally know when it will arrive.

It’s finally the big day. Resident Evil 4 Remake is available now on consoles and PC. Players can now rediscover the adventures of Leon and Ashley in a Spain plagued by a parasite transforming the kind villagers into bloodthirsty beasts in a new light. Despite puzzles that are still too simple and some technical shortcomings, this new episode is already establishing itself as one of this year’s unmissable ones, if not as one of the best episodes of the series. A title with a generous lifespan, which can easily exceed 15 hours without doing everything at 100%, which will soon welcome a new mode particularly appreciated by fans.

Capcom announces that the Mercenaries mode of Resident Evil 4 Remake will be available on April 7, 2023 on PS5, PC and Xbox Series. A great classic of the license, which offers players the opportunity to take part in additional missions by postgame particularly tough challenge. In general, they aim to face hordes of new creatures with new weapons in a given time. All with the possibility of embodying different heroes and antagonists of the saga.

A popular mode

A mode that had historically been integrated into the franchise with Resident Evil 4 in 2005, where they could be locked simply by beating the game. In the original episode, this game mode was unlocked by simply beating the game. In the remake, it will eventually arrive as a free DLC.

For the record, Resident Evil 4 Remake offers, among other things, modernized gameplay, a revisited story and updated graphics. A real revival of a cult title that immerses players in this adventure taking place six years after the biological disaster of Raccoon City. Agent Leon S. Kennedy is sent to a remote European village to rescue the president’s kidnapped daughter.