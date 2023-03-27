Resident Evil 4 Remake: Find All Small Keys – location tips

Find all the small keys in Resident Evil 4 Remake: We offer you tips on all localities of the small keys. With this you open locked drawers in Capcom’s survival action hunt to collect treasures. While all the treasures are noted on the game map, you will not find the small keys – if they are in the case – unfortunately not listed. On the other hand, keys placed freely in the game world are marked on the in-game map, but you have to walk relatively close to them. The individual levels in Resi 4 Remake are relatively free to commit, but there are also Points of no return, after which you can no longer reach the locked drawers. If you collect all the treasures per level in one game run, you will receive an achievement. We’ll tell you all the locations where the keys were found and give you a recommendation as to which locked drawer you should open.

Dorf & See – Find small keys and drawers

Tips: Find Small Keys in Resident Evil 4

In the levels in the village and at the lake you will find a total of five small keys and the associated drawers. We provide you with all the locations and tell you which drawer you should open with which small key.

Small Key #1

In the valley after the first meeting with the trader (chapter 2). In the main building at the southern end of the canyon in a chest in the small side room to the east.

Recommendation: Use this to open the locked drawer in the Factory. You go to the room where Leon got his things back.

Small Key #2

In the village headman’s house in Chapter 2 on the ground floor to the left of the large exit door in the corner.

RecommendationMission: Save this small key. As soon as you stop by the village for the second time, you open the drawer in the middle house (north on the map) from the village square.

Small Key #3

In chapter 3 on the fish farm. In the back of a small shed in a drawer to the left of the house with the gas can.

RecommendationMission: Before filling the boat with gas, go back to the merchant HUB next door and open the drawer at the bottom near the pier. You can also return here after the boss fight with Del Lago if necessary.

Small Key #4

After the boss fight with Del Lage, the lake shore is freely accessible in Chapter 4. Northwest in the settlement by the lake you open a door with the insignia key. At the back you reach the altar place via a ladder. On a cart in the corner you will find the small key.

RecommendationMission: After you’ve collected the key, why not open the drawer in the large main house in this settlement by the lake.

Small Key #5

After you got the key to the church in chapter 4, you go to the church. You open it and find another small key to the right of the altar.

RecommendationMission: Immediately after collecting the key, leave the church and go to the side room with the typewriter. Here you open the last locked drawer.

Lock – Find small keys and drawers

You can also find a few closed drawers in the castle. We’ll tell you where the little keys were found and give you a recommendation as to which drawers you open with them.

Small Key #1

Chapter 8 begins after seeing Ada again in the castle. You solve the stone slab puzzle in the bookbindery and walk along the corridor to the north and then along the corridor to the west. In the small room in the far west of the map you will find a small key in the “lower corner”.

Recommendation: Return to the bookbindery (room with the stone slab puzzle) and immediately open the locked drawer there.

Small Key #2

In chapter 9 after the labyrinth in the courtyard you reach the great hall. Here you can find a small key in a chest of drawers upstairs on the way to the armory in the hallway in the north-west bend.

Recommendation: After collecting, turn around and run back through the castle courtyard maze. Go to the room where you met Ashley again and take the east exit (see map). Follow the path until you get back to the castle walls. At the top of the tower with the cannon you will find a locked chest that you open.

Small Key #3

In chapter 12 after the fight with the boss Verdugo in the sewers you take the elevator to the top. Here you will find a small gondola that will take you to the clock tower. Postpone the ride again and look behind the gondola. There you will find a small suitcase with a small key.

RecommendationMission: Head back west through the ballroom into the great hall. Take the gondola back to the dealer and then go to the audience hall. Eliminate all enemies and then open the locked chest of drawers on the right in the middle of the room.

