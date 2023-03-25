Resident Evil 4 Remake gets a release trailer and dates its Mercenaries DLC

The big day has arrived, Resident Evil 4 Remake is available from various merchants as well as on the Xbox, PlayStation and PC stores. Some will say that it is almost a day of celebration and it is not Capcom who will say the opposite. The developer took the opportunity to release a launch trailer with a little surprise in store.

Leon leaves to save the president’s daughter

The youngest have never tried it with a controller in hand, but Resident Evil 4 had its first life in 2005. First exclusive to the Game Cube, the software was then ported to PlayStation 2 in recent years. month of that same year.

Taking advantage of a brand new gameplay mechanic, it was an immediate success, so much so that many consider it, even today, as the best episode of the franchise.

Its successful acclaim has made it a completely legitimate opus in the remake, something Capcom has been working on fervently for many months. The trailer below highlights all the work done by the studio: enhanced graphics, improved gameplay, evolution of the scenario, you can also enjoy a first glimpse thanks to the test recently carried out by our team.

We will remain silent on this subject or almost, because it is essential for the latest arrivals to know some starting points.

The Mercenaries DLC dated

You play as Leon S. Kennedy, former law enforcement officer. Six years have passed since the events of Raccoon City, Leon, now a special agent for the American government, is sent on a mission to Europe to bring back Ashley Graham, daughter of the President of the United States held captive in a small village in Spain.

Unfortunately, his arrival will not really please the population who act on behalf of Los Illuminados, a criminal organization responsible for Ashley’s kidnapping. It doesn’t take long for Leon to discover that the townspeople are infected with a parasite called Las Plagas, a name that may well resonate with that of the Umbrella Corporation.

In addition to the images present in the video, the trailer contains very important information. The date of the Mercenaries DLC is indeed very clear. Its launch will take place on April 7 and will be available completely free of charge on the various media.

Resident Evil 4 Remake vous attend sur Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 et PC.