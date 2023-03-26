Resident Evil 4 Remake: is it possible to save the cane?

I first filmed dealings with the remake of Resident Evil 4 have not gotten uncomfortable in the community of videogames, concerned about the fate of the dog che poteva essere salvato nel gioco originale. Fortunately, the furry friend is also present in the rifacimento, separated in a different section of the game.

In the original game of 2004, Leon s’imbatteva in a cane intrappolato nelle prissime fasi dell’avventura. In quel frangente i giocatori potevano scegliere di salvarlo, instead I sell a very precious aid in a more advanced phase, or lasciarlo to his sad fate. In the remake the stitches are a little different: at the beginning of the game he was imbatte in a dead cane, but fortunately it is not the same as the original. Capcom has simply changed his position on him.

In Resident Evil 4 Remake you can save the cane in Capitol 3, più precisely right to the house from the attack of Bitores Mendez. One turn sul posto, do not dovete far other che interact with lui to divert his zampa dalla trappola per orsi. Finally I release, the cane – that in realtà has più l’aspetto di un lupus – scapperà via, ma ricambierà il favore in a second moment, più precisely during the battaglia with El Gigante. Esatmente como nell’originale, si adopererà per distrarre il possente boss permettendovi di abbatterlo con più facilità. The goodness rips always, come si suol dire. Flying, might as well free him sparandogli a colpo: schedule in this way, in ogni caso, I saw precluderete il suo aiuto de él contro El Gigante.

Purtroppo, non potete accarezzarlo. After this brutta news, we know that on our page we can also find the guide for sbloccare the infinite munitions in Resident Evil 4 Remake and consigli for the best settings on your PC.