Resident Evil 4 Remake: Is the dog still alive? What happened to the four-legged friend?

Anyone who played the original Resident Evil 4 will remember the dog you rescued from a bear trap early on and then later helped you in a boss fight.

And what about the remake? Previews of the new edition gave bad suspicions, because this time only a dead dog was trapped in the same place. Fatal fate or just a false lead?

Is the dog still alive in the remake?

At this point, of course spoilers warned if you do not wish to know the following.

The good news is that the dog you find at the start of the game is dead, but you’ll find another living four-legged friend later.

In Chapter 3, when you leave the mayor’s house with the key, you should hear a whimper. Go next to the house to find a dog in a trap.

You can free him, which in turn pays off for you. Later, in the boss fight against El Gigante, you’ll get support from your animal friend – just like in the original.



After distracting the enemy once, he watches from the side, but then disappears. And unfortunately you are not allowed to pet him either.

Resident Evil 4 Remake was released on March 24th, 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.