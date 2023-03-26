Resident Evil 4 Remake: Migliori impostazioni per giocare alla grande su PC

Resident Evil 4 Remake He has finally computed his ordeal on the market and is soon to become a neophyte and a fan of the original classic with a red herring of all newbies. If giocherete l’opera Capcom his pcecco le migliori impostazioni per modality Resolution and frame rate.

Setting Modalita Risoluzione

Brightness (Display) – 50% or more

Refresh Rate – The highest support of the monitor

Frame Rate – 120 or variable

Display-Full Screen

Vertical Synchronization – Yes

Cinematic Resolution – 4K

Ray Tracing – Yes

FidelityFX Super Resolution 1/2 – No

Image quality – 100%

Rendering – Normal

Anti-Aliasing – FXAA+TAA

Texture and filter quality – High

Quality mesh – Massima

Quality ombre – Massima

Shadow Cache – Yes

Contact Shadows – Yes

Ambient Occlusion – FidelityFX CACAO

Volumetric Illumination – Massima

Qualità effetti particellari – High

Bloom – Yes

Riflessi su schermo – No

Subsurface Scattering – Yes

Capelli quality – High

Smembramenti – Yes

Permanent Cadaveri – Tanti

Physics of the body – High

Animations of nemici differenziate – Yes

Motion Blur – Yes

Quality of the pioggia – High

Land and distruttibile scenario – Yes

Lens flare and distortion – Yes

Depth of field – Yes

Resource-Intense Lighting and Effects Quality – High

Setting Modalita Framerate

Brightness (Display) – 50% or more

Refresh Rate – 60hz

Frame Rate – 30 or 60

Display-Full Screen

Vertical Synchronization – Yes

Cinematic resolution – Full HD

Ray Tracing – No

FidelityFX Super Resolution 1/2 – Performance

Texture and filter quality – Medium

Quality mesh – Bassa

Quality ombre – Bassa

Shadow Cache – No

Contact Shadows – No

Ambient Occlusion – No

Volumetric illumination – No

Qualità effetti particellari – Bassa

bloom-no

Riflessi su schermo – No

Subsurface Scattering – No

Capelli quality – No

Smembramenti – Yes

Permanent Cadaveri – Pochi

Physics of the body – Bassa

Animations of nemici differenziate – No

Motion Blur-No

Quality of the Pioggia – Bassa

Land and scenario distruttibile – No

Lens Flare and Distortion – No

Depth of field – No

Resource-Intense Lighting and Effects Quality – Bassa

For later details, I found the review of the PC version of Resident Evil 4 Remake.