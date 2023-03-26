Resident Evil 4 Remake: Migliori impostazioni per giocare alla grande su PC

Resident Evil 4 Remake: Migliori impostazioni per giocare alla grande su PC

Setting Modalita Risoluzione

  • Brightness (Display) – 50% or more
  • Refresh Rate – The highest support of the monitor
  • Frame Rate – 120 or variable
  • Display-Full Screen
  • Vertical Synchronization – Yes
  • Cinematic Resolution – 4K
  • Ray Tracing – Yes
  • FidelityFX Super Resolution 1/2 – No
  • Image quality – 100%
  • Rendering – Normal
  • Anti-Aliasing – FXAA+TAA
  • Texture and filter quality – High
  • Quality mesh – Massima
  • Quality ombre – Massima
  • Shadow Cache – Yes
  • Contact Shadows – Yes
  • Ambient Occlusion – FidelityFX CACAO
  • Volumetric Illumination – Massima
  • Qualità effetti particellari – High
  • Bloom – Yes
  • Riflessi su schermo – No
  • Subsurface Scattering – Yes
  • Capelli quality – High
  • Smembramenti – Yes
  • Permanent Cadaveri – Tanti
  • Physics of the body – High
  • Animations of nemici differenziate – Yes
  • Motion Blur – Yes
  • Quality of the pioggia – High
  • Land and distruttibile scenario – Yes
  • Lens flare and distortion – Yes
  • Depth of field – Yes
  • Resource-Intense Lighting and Effects Quality – High

Setting Modalita Framerate

  • Brightness (Display) – 50% or more
  • Refresh Rate – 60hz
  • Frame Rate – 30 or 60
  • Display-Full Screen
  • Vertical Synchronization – Yes
  • Cinematic resolution – Full HD
  • Ray Tracing – No
  • FidelityFX Super Resolution 1/2 – Performance
  • Texture and filter quality – Medium
  • Quality mesh – Bassa
  • Quality ombre – Bassa
  • Shadow Cache – No
  • Contact Shadows – No
  • Ambient Occlusion – No
  • Volumetric illumination – No
  • Qualità effetti particellari – Bassa
  • bloom-no
  • Riflessi su schermo – No
  • Subsurface Scattering – No
  • Capelli quality – No
  • Smembramenti – Yes
  • Permanent Cadaveri – Pochi
  • Physics of the body – Bassa
  • Animations of nemici differenziate – No
  • Motion Blur-No
  • Quality of the Pioggia – Bassa
  • Land and scenario distruttibile – No
  • Lens Flare and Distortion – No
  • Depth of field – No
  • Resource-Intense Lighting and Effects Quality – Bassa

For later details, I found the review of the PC version of Resident Evil 4 Remake. Invece giocate his console, his Everyeye.it also found the migliori impostazioni per RE4 Remake su PS5 e Xbox Series X/S.

