Resident Evil 4 Remake: Migliori impostazioni per giocare alla grande su PC

Setting Modalita Risoluzione
- Brightness (Display) – 50% or more
- Refresh Rate – The highest support of the monitor
- Frame Rate – 120 or variable
- Display-Full Screen
- Vertical Synchronization – Yes
- Cinematic Resolution – 4K
- Ray Tracing – Yes
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 1/2 – No
- Image quality – 100%
- Rendering – Normal
- Anti-Aliasing – FXAA+TAA
- Texture and filter quality – High
- Quality mesh – Massima
- Quality ombre – Massima
- Shadow Cache – Yes
- Contact Shadows – Yes
- Ambient Occlusion – FidelityFX CACAO
- Volumetric Illumination – Massima
- Qualità effetti particellari – High
- Bloom – Yes
- Riflessi su schermo – No
- Subsurface Scattering – Yes
- Capelli quality – High
- Smembramenti – Yes
- Permanent Cadaveri – Tanti
- Physics of the body – High
- Animations of nemici differenziate – Yes
- Motion Blur – Yes
- Quality of the pioggia – High
- Land and distruttibile scenario – Yes
- Lens flare and distortion – Yes
- Depth of field – Yes
- Resource-Intense Lighting and Effects Quality – High
Setting Modalita Framerate
- Brightness (Display) – 50% or more
- Refresh Rate – 60hz
- Frame Rate – 30 or 60
- Display-Full Screen
- Vertical Synchronization – Yes
- Cinematic resolution – Full HD
- Ray Tracing – No
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 1/2 – Performance
- Texture and filter quality – Medium
- Quality mesh – Bassa
- Quality ombre – Bassa
- Shadow Cache – No
- Contact Shadows – No
- Ambient Occlusion – No
- Volumetric illumination – No
- Qualità effetti particellari – Bassa
- bloom-no
- Riflessi su schermo – No
- Subsurface Scattering – No
- Capelli quality – No
- Smembramenti – Yes
- Permanent Cadaveri – Pochi
- Physics of the body – Bassa
- Animations of nemici differenziate – No
- Motion Blur-No
- Quality of the Pioggia – Bassa
- Land and scenario distruttibile – No
- Lens Flare and Distortion – No
- Depth of field – No
- Resource-Intense Lighting and Effects Quality – Bassa
For later details, I found the review of the PC version of Resident Evil 4 Remake. Invece giocate his console, his Everyeye.it also found the migliori impostazioni per RE4 Remake su PS5 e Xbox Series X/S.