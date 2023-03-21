Resident Evil 4 Remake: Separate Ways is reportedly coming as paid DLC, but with more content

Resident Evil 4’s Separate Ways mode, known from the original on the PS2, could appear later as Bezhl DLC for the remake.

At least that’s what the insider Dusk Golem says on Twitter, who is usually quite well informed when it comes to Resident Evil.

Paid but larger

According to him, there is a “DLC pipeline” for the game, which includes The Mercenaries and a VR mode. They are both free too.

There has been no official word on Separate Ways so far. According to Dusk Golem, this mode, a short campaign with Ada, will be added later for money. The mode is said to be more extensive in return.

Separate Ways was around three and a half hours long on the PS2 version. Separate Ways was not included in the previously released GameCube version. With Separate Ways they wanted to create an additional incentive to also buy the later published PS2 version.

There is currently no information about the mode Assignment: Ada.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will be released on March 24, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 4.