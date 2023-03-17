Resident Evil 4 Remake test: still “monumental” or (small) disappointment?

January 2005. Yours truly, then a young editor of a web video game magazine (coucou JeuxFrance) was given the mission of testing Capcom’s latest addition: Resident Evil 4. A highly anticipated episode, a total break with the previous opus, which then constituted a real revolution for many fans. ” One of the best video games ever made. Monumental “, it is by its terms, which were then reused by Capcom for the promotion of its game, that my test of Resident Evil 4 ended at the time.

In 2023, I again have the opportunity to review Resident Evil 4, this time in its “Remake” version. Let’s go for our complete test (and without language of wood) of this third modern remake of Resident Evil.

Resident Evil 4, what’s up Leon?

After Resident Evil first of the name in 2002, Capcom has found a new passion in recent years: to offer a complete overhaul of the old Resident Evil, between two new opuses. Thus, after the exceptional overhaul of Resident Evil 2, then that a little less glorious of Resident Evil 3, it is therefore very logically for the fourth opus to be entitled to its complete overhaul. Unlike the two previous opuses, the redesign promised to be (quite logically) less “revolutionary” here, the game already adopting a much more modern structure than its predecessors, but Capcom had then promised a remodeled Resident Evil 4, on the form, but also on the bottom.

Concretely, it is a question of finding the Resident Evil 4 of 2005, with always this view in the third person (since taken over on RE2, RE3 and even Village), and this new orientation action assumed. Not stingy with details, Capcom had already revealed the presence of many protagonists in this remake, and we will find all the key characters, but also the environments as well as the various bosses. No “forgetting” therefore as for Resident Evil 3, but a Resident Evil 4 indeed complete (with a few exceptions) and sometimes largely redesigned, in order to surprise the regulars.

On the form, from the first moments, Resident Evil 4 Remake is literally a sight. The introduction is as neat as ever, the arrival in the village has been reworked with talent and true inspiration. Technically, the RE Engine is (again) working wonders, and Resident Evil 4 is transformed, with a forest as dense as it is disturbing, and a first hut revisited, but still just as mythical. The lighting effects are stunningly beautiful (it’s clearly THE great strength of the RE Engine), and each environment (or almost) is inclined to provoke an irremediable desire for a screenshot.

Basically, the changes are quite numerous, and you will not always be able to rely on your memories to find the answer to such a riddle, or to guess the rest of the scenario. We certainly find the same environments, but the places are more substantial, each room seems to have been enriched, and the scenario itself reserves its share of changes.

Obviously, this may confuse some, the events not always being faithful to the original RE4, but we can’t blame Capcom for having wanted to “modify” the base somewhat, so as not to offer a carbon copy. of the original work.

Among the novelties, we will mention a (much) better management of the knife, which has a level of wear, and which can now parry enemy blows (including the chainsaw), but also allow Leon to free himself from a hold, to finish off an enemy on the ground…

Like other weapons, the knife can be improved, and I cannot advise you enough to quickly optimize its resistance. Obviously, we will find the famous “seller”, who always offers many items to buy in exchange for Pesetas. The latter also has some new features, but it would be a shame to reveal them to you here. Overall, we therefore find the very essence of Resident Evil 4, in a modernized version of course… but that does not sometimes prevent you from feeling a strange smell of “old-fashioned”.

An uneven remake, which smells a bit… old?

Indeed, Resident Evil 4 Remake is a rather uneven game, both in substance and in form. We often benefit from passages of phenomenal intensity and beauty, but also sometimes from certain duller environments, whose construction seems devoid of any soul, not to mention this abominable rain effect in the first hours of game, which should be quickly fixed via an update…

Ditto on the action side, with clashes that are sometimes very well thought out, full of tension and good ideas, and others that are nags as you wish, very (very) far from the Resident Evil spirit with the added bonus of an arsenal just worthy of John Rambo… and even sometimes a little kitsch, a little grotesque side (already present in the original opus), which will certainly disturb some.

What a shame also not to be able to manually draw the torch in dark areas, which adds so much to the atmosphere. We can also complain about the changes made to this or that character, but it remains specific to each.

The first section of the game is (almost) flawless, with very rich environments, judicious use of light and very clever enemy positioning. But Resident Evil 4 Remake sometimes switches to ” TPS lambda “, giving pride of place to frenetic action, almost too much for its gameplay which still and always displays a certain rigidity, and a Leon who is not nervous enough overall. The enemies sometimes arrive by the dozens, so that certain portions may even make you breathe a little sigh of boredom…

Note that the game is still divided into different chapters, with a very clear break, which can shoot down the immersion a bit, and contribute to giving this “old-fashioned” side which could have been optimized. Even if it means keeping an “old school” side, it would have been more interesting to keep the QTEs present in the original opus…

As we said, this remake is not a 100% faithful rereading of the original, far from it, and certain sections are thus revisited in a masterful way, while others have lost a little of their superb. Also note that some portions of the original game have simply disappeared here, being “replaced” by others. For better or for worse as they say.

14 hours of gameplay and 836 enemy kills later…

Side life, Resident Evil 4 was already a good example, with more than a dozen hours to complete the main adventure. With this Remake, the situation is similar, and it took us a little over 14 hours to complete the adventure during our first run, collecting the majority of the treasures and observing the scenery to a minimum. It’s long… sometimes a little too much.

And if you thought that this remake would be an opportunity for Capcom to ” desarcadize “Resident Evil 4 is quite the opposite, with in particular enemies in abundance (and which are repeated constantly…) and action phases sometimes at the limit of a Call of Duty. To give you a little idea, it is precisely 836 enemies who were slain during our adventure. And, between us, it’s a bit much ” for a Resident Evil », non ? …

In short, if the first moments will seduce many players with its atmosphere to die for and its ultra modern plastic, Resident Evil 4 sometimes reveals its aging skeleton, with very rigid handling, but also a too choppy progression, and some game phases Of type ” Cannon fodder » which will make more than one of them cringe. Ditto with regard to certain puzzles, old-fashioned at will. Some will see it as a form of homage, others a real lack of inspiration, it depends.

Don’t get me wrong, Resident Evil 4 Remake is still a game to play despite everything (even more so if you’ve never done it!), because the whole thing is still quite grandiose and takes the controller in hand, but it’s not impossible that you come out of it, like me, a tad disappointed in the end, especially if you are one of those who were upset by the original game in 2005.

Our opinion on Resident Evil 4 Remake

No, Resident Evil 4 Remake is not the ultimate masterpiece. Please note, the whole thing is very (very) successful (especially the first two hours), the work done by Capcom is amazing, the game remains very successful, faithful to its roots while remodeling certain levels and other script elements, and the new features integrated are (mostly) welcome. However, this does not prevent this Resident Evil 4 Remake from sometimes showing a certain “outdatedness” (in terms of gameplay, progression, level design…), unlike the redesigns of Resident Evil 2 and 3, both masterfully modernized. Added to this is a rather uneven side in terms of both content and form, not to mention certain levels that have been excessively stretched, and an overabundance of action/enemies at times that can be confusing… sometimes even with this impression of play at a relatively unremarkable TPS.

Certainly, this new version will divide (like the initial opus in 2005 already) the fans of Resident Evil (who will continue to think that it is not a “real Resident Evil”), but force is to admit that this “remake”, as successful as it is, ultimately turns out to be a little less impactful (and justified in my eyes) than that of the previous opuses… Impossible in any case to reproduce the impact of the original Resident Evil 4, both it was revolutionary and modern at the time. To be continued, Code Veronica or Dino Crisis?