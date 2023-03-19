Resident Evil 4 Remake: the demo destroyed by very funny mods, Leon is naked!

Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming soon and fans are currently flipping the demo. Some do not hesitate to mod it for better or for worse.

Capcom is set to release its next big cartridge in a few days. Resident Evil 4 Remake might already be in the wild for some, but for others it’s going to take until the end of March to get your hands on it.

In the meantime, fans are having a blast with the demo. Although the latter is widely divided, players are scrambling to try it and others are already tampering with it. So yes the atmosphere is totally destroyed, but it’s also very funny.

The RE 4 Remake demo and its ridiculous, but very funny mods

After a speedrun of a few minutes, the Chainsaw Man demo of Resident Evil 4 Remake is the breeding ground for a whole bunch of budding modders. And if some try to push back the limits to make it interminable and make the pleasure last, others on the contrary have decided to literally destroy the demo. The eccentric ideas are numerous, in particular that of ridiculing Leon, or of transforming the big villain of this demo (the man with the chainsaw) into… Shrek (yes again him). We present a small selection to you.

Resident Evil Village dans Resident Evil 4 Remake…

We start with a modder who had the idea of ​​resuming what had already been done on Resident Evil Village by sticking a giant baby head (Rose in RE Village) on Leon. The result is just as disturbing (and funny) as on Chris at the time. Leon finds himself here with a huge head, his eyes wide with no expression. A big chubby baby a little distressing.

This look sucks souls – mod by JTeghius Kittius

Leon changes sex

A lot of mods come to modify this poor Leon S.Kennedy. After the baby, the main protagonist of this Resident Evil 4 Remake can become… a woman.

A mod allows players to embody a female version of Leon who nevertheless retains the features of Capcom’s hero. Others went even further and replaced Leon with a female character altogether, like Ahri Popstara character from League of Legends decked out in one of his skins, or even Drink Bourbon, heroine of the manga Umamusume . Yes, you don’t stop progress, do you?

Leon becomes a heroine – mod by Wheezer123

When the hero goes all out… in every sense of the word

And if he does not change sex, Leon then puts himself in value, perhaps a little too much. Several mods (by the same modder, by the way) transform Capcom’s shadowy hero into a real Chippendale. It starts slowly by putting it on shirtless under his coat, then without a coat at all and finally… completely naked (we’ll let you look for the PEGI 18 link this time), or in a thong (same thing). There are even variants that reveal a thong with a tattoo on the lower back, put Leon in underwear, etc… The great class to face the hordes of infected and the horrible monsters of this Resident Evil 4 Remake ? As for being protected, we’ll come back.

Yes a little, but it’s hot in Spain too – mod by RT134

What happened after Raccoon City Leon?

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, or almost

But Leon isn’t the only one changing in this demo. The main antagonist of the trial version, Dr. Salvador (the madman with the chainsaw) also had the right to his share of mods. A few are “serious” and change the character to Leatherface, icon of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, or even to Piggsythe pig man present at the end of the first Manhunt, other mods turn into nonsense. Like the one who turns the local nemesis into…Shrek. Strangely, he’s almost scarier than the original enemy. Find the mistake.

Larger Than Life -mod by Crazy Potato

You’re not dead Leon, you’re not dead – mod par Iven

A ton of mods for the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo

There are already a whole bunch of mods for the demo of Resident Evil 4 Remakenot all of them are listed here, but one can for example embody CJ of GTA San Andreas, John WickDante (Devil May Cry) and even Chris Redfield et Ethan Winters in their version Resident Evil Village. And even Mark Hamill (Star Wars)! Modders have talent, even (especially?) when it comes to making funny mods. It obviously seems that the full game will also be entitled to it as soon as it is released.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is expected on PS5, Xbox Series, PC and PS4 on March 24th. The Chainsaw Man demo is available on the same platforms until the full game is released. Mods, on the other hand, can only be installed from the PC version of the latter.