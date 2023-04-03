Resident Evil 4 Remake: The Mercenaries Mod lets you play Ada Wong

The free Mercenaries mode for Resident Evil 4 Remake will be released on April 7th and, according to a leak, will feature six playable characters with special abilities – including Ada Wong. A few days earlier, a modder published a project that allows you to hunt Ada Wong through the remake right now.

Ada Wong as a playable character



In a tweet, the modder Raq shows what it looks like when you walk through the spooky villages with Ada Wong. He did all this using data from a leaked Mercenaries DLC.

I just managed to make Ada Wong playable in Resident Evil 4 Remake, with all of her animations directly from the Mercenaries files! Walking, running, melee animations, everything is there! :DI just started the game so I’ll have to play more to see if there are issues. pic.twitter.com/jaJv9UH8ML — Raq (@Raq_murillo) March 31, 2023

“I just managed to get Ada Wong playable in Resident Evil 4 Remake, with all her animations straight from the Mercenaries files! Walk, run, melee animations, it’s all there! I just started the game so I have to play more to see if there are any problems.”

According to the leak, the Mercenaries mode will feature the characters Leon S. Kennedy, Jack Krauser, Albert Wesker, Ada Wong, Hunk and Luis Serra, as well as four maps about the village, the castle, an island and the docks



Ada Wong is said to use multiple weapons in Mercenaries mode, while Albert can hit distant targets with melee attacks and deflect attacks with his hands. Hunk uses a submachine gun, Krauser’s powerful melee attacks, and explosive arrows. Leon is more of an all-rounder, while Luis relies on high firepower, but loses in close combat.

The upcoming expansion, which will be available for all platforms, will itself include limited-time challenges, alternative outfits for Leon and Ada. Capcom has not yet released many official details about the mode.