Residual water in the fabric softener compartment indicates a major problem

Problems with the washing machine? This is a disaster for many. After all, together with the refrigerator and vacuum cleaner, it is one of the must-haves in the household. It is all the more important to identify and rectify impending defects as early as possible.

If water remains in the detergent or fabric softener compartment after the wash cycle, this can become a big problem. Even if you don’t use fabric softener at all.

Where the residual water in the fabric softener compartment comes from

Both the detergent for the prewash and main wash and the fabric softener are pumped into the washing drum via the same line. The smallest particles of the cleaner always get stuck in the sewer – the result: Both the pipe and the inlet opening can clog. And flushed water can no longer be pumped out completely.

The problem occurs especially with the fabric softener compartment, because the liquid is only pumped out once. Several rinsing cycles take place in the detergent compartment so that the detergent filled there is completely removed. This means that the inlet opening of the detergent compartment is flushed and cleaned much more frequently than that of the fabric softener compartment.

Why residual water is a problem

The more the lines and openings become clogged, the less detergent or fabric softener the machine can pump out of the respective compartments. For example, it can happen that no fabric softener gets into your laundry, but remains in the compartment in a highly diluted form.

In addition, bacteria, viruses and fungi collect on the deposits in the inlet opening. Not only do they spread an unpleasant smell, they can also become a health hazard as soon as they get onto the laundry and stick there.

How to solve the problem

It is important to fully open the detergent drawer after the wash cycle. Residual water should be poured out. When you remove the compartment, you can also clean the openings with a cloth and, if necessary, some vinegar. This allows you to remove light dirt from the inlet opening. You should also descale your washing machine regularly. All you have to do is put some vinegar in the compartments of the drawer.