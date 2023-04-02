Resounding fall: 8 Liga MX players who are worth more than Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard was this type of player who had everything to compete to be the best footballer in the world.Some might even think that he was fighting for the Ballon d’Ors against Benzema and Luka Modric, of course, if he had maintained his level.

We can talk about two Eden Hazard’s, totally different, because one is that of the Belgium National Team, Chelsea and Lille, and a completely different one, that of Real Madrid.

Before arriving at Real Madrid and specifically during his time with Chelsea, he was injured several times, yes, but He only missed 20 games from 2012 to 2019, where he played 352 games.

Eden Hazard at his best with Chelsea – Photo: Getty Images

Peeeeeeeeeeeero, with Real Madrid things change considerably, because they have been injured a lot and from 2019 to 2023, Eden Hazard has missed 78 games –Transfermark data– and has only played 73 with the meringues.

And if we add to this, that Eden Hazard has not put in his effort to make things change, because in addition to the injuries, He has also arrived with extra kilos and with a lot of determination to find his best version.

Without a doubt, he is the worst signing that Florentino Pérez has made with Real Madrid and to add fuel to the fire, There are 500 days that the Belgian has been injured and as a player, Madrid has been away for 1,338 days, just under half the time he has been away.

The Belgian has missed more games due to injury than he has played with Real Madrid – Photo: Getty Images

The price of Eden Hazard in free fall

When Florentino Pérez became interested in Eden Hazard, the Belgian was one of the best players in the world, so the price of the player would be quite high and so it was.

Total, the president of Real Madrid paid a total of 150 million euros for someone who could take the team to the next level of success, but that player just didn’t make it.

Few minutes, few goals, few assists and little magic, but yes, many injuries, many lost games and last but not least, the player seems to not want to get back to his best form.

In fact, Eden Hazard already mentioned that he is not going anywhere and that he will end his contract with Real Madrid, so, they will see it as merengue until the following year.

But, unfortunately for Florentino, if he wanted to sell it sooner, he would no longer recover those 150 million he paid, because according to Transfermarkt, the current price of Eden Hazard is just five million… the biggest drop in less time.

Injuries, a constant at Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard – Photo: Getty Images

So cheap that some Liga MX players exceed that price

In the always well-regarded Liga MX, there are many great players and we know that there are a few names capable of being highly valued such as Fernando Gorriarán and the ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez.

The thing is, there are eight specific names that you may not have on your radar and that are currently worth more than Eden Hazard, something that a few years ago was simply an inconsistency.

There are three players who are worth 500 thousand dollars more and They are Fernando Beltrán from Chivas, Juan Brunetta from Santos and Claudio Baeza, the Chilean from Toluca; all of them with a value of 5.5 million.

Fernando Beltrán, the jewel of Chivas – Photo: Mexsport Agency

Félix Torres, defender of Santos, is worth a million more than Eden Harzard, since he is valued at six melons. And finally, There are four who surpass the Belgian by two million.

Ponchito Gonzalez of Stripes, Samir Caetano of Tigers, Christian Arango of Pachuca and Hold on, Real Madrid, because Alvarito Fidalgo is already worth more than the Belgian and he was a Merengue youth squad.

Álvaro Fidalgo with América in Liga MX – Photo: Getty Images

In conclusion, Eden Hazard had all the potential to be the next best player in the world, but something got in the way, We still don’t know what it is, but it deprived us of a period talent.

what already is closer to playing in our Liga MX, than to return to the first soccer leagues European.

