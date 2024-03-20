“Restaurant Week” begins in Sunnyside

An event that brings together the culinary art of more than fifty restaurants begins this Wednesday in a colorful commercial neighborhood in Queens.

It’s Sunnyside Restaurant Weeka gastronomic event to celebrate the diversity offered by the restaurants in that neighborhood.

Organized by Sunnyside Shine BID, from this Wednesday until April 4, the event will feature more than 50 participating restaurants offering three-course dinners for $35, as well as lunch and drink specials.

If you want to know which establishments participate in the initiative and their available menus, visit the website sunnysideshine.org.

