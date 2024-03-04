restrictive measures to avoid disorder on Spring Break

“Everyone is invited to enjoy the beauty and hospitality of our City. But we are a city of law and order and we will enforce our laws year-round, even during spring break in March,” said Miami Beach Mayor , Steven Meiner.

“The measures I proposed and were approved by the Commission will ensure our residents, businesses and visitors are safe during spring break.”

The entire month of March has been designated as a top priority period in Miami Beach, which will result in additional measures being taken regarding traffic, personnel and public safety. March 7-10 and March 14-17 are expected to see the largest crowds during this year’s spring break.

Throughout the month of March, from Thursday to Sunday, the following measures will be implemented:

A flat parking rate of $30 is established in city parking lots and parking lots in the Entertainment District, including garages at 7th and Collins Avenue, 12th and Washington Avenue, 13th and Collins Avenue and Calle 16 between Collins and Washington avenues. This fee will not affect local residents or access card holders or authorized employees.

A special fee of $516 was also established to tow non-resident vehicles that need to be moved from South Beach.

Beach access on Ocean Drive will be controlled at 5th, 10th and 12th Streets, where there will be security checkpoints and bag checks to ensure prohibited items are not brought to the beach. The entrances will close at 6 pm

It will not be allowed to enter the beach with coolers, inflatables, tents, tables or similar objects. Amplified music will be restricted without a special permit issued by the city. Consuming alcohol and smoking in public spaces is prohibited throughout the municipal territory.

Packaged liquor stores in the Entertainment District must adhere to their regular closing time of 8:00 p.m.

For its part, the Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) will implement a traffic plan starting at 6 pm each Friday through Sunday to reduce the impact of traffic in the South of Fifth (SOFI), West Avenue and Flamingo Park neighborhoods .

Motorists can access the SOFI neighborhood via Alton Road, Washington Avenue and Collins Avenue. The Flamingo Park neighborhood is only accessible via Alton Road. Local access restrictions will be in place on some city streets to limit traffic and improve mobility for residents and business customers.

From March 7 to 10 and from March 14 to 17, the following additional measures will be implemented:

Parking rates will be increased to $100 for March 7-10 and March 14-17 for city parking lots and parking lots in the Entertainment District, including garages at 7th Street and 12th Collins Avenue. and Washington Avenue, 13th and Collins Avenue and 16th between Collins and Washington avenues. The second reading will be heard on February 21.

Entry to city parking lots and parking spaces in the Entertainment District will also be restricted from 6 pm to 7 am. Parking closures will not apply to residents, access card holders and authorized employees.

Outdoor cafes on Ocean Drive will be closed March 8-10 and March 15-17.

The Miami Beach Police Department will be placing a license plate reader (LPR) in the eastbound lanes of MacArthur and Julia Tuttle roadways on March 8-10 and March 15-17 beginning at 6 pm with mounting at 5 pm Motorists should be prepared for significant traffic disruptions and delays as eastbound travel lanes will be reduced on MacArthur and Julia Tuttle roadways.

MBPD will also be placing license plate readers along the 5th Street corridor from March 22 to 24 starting at 6 pm Set up will begin at 5:30 pm These devices are essential for the identification of serious and violent criminals, as well as for the recovery of stolen vehicles.

Breathalyzer checkpoints will be set up along 5th Street (400 Block) starting at 5 pm on March 8-9 and March 15-16.

Restrictions

Businesses that rent golf carts, low-speed vehicles, motorcycles, motorized scooters, mopeds, motorcycles with engines of 50 cubic centimeters or less, and motorized bicycles must cancel their operations from March 7 to 10 and from March 14 to 17.

Ocean Drive will only be accessible to vehicles via 13th Street with a single exit at 5th Street from March 7-10, March 14-17, and March 21-24. Barricades will be placed on both sides of Ocean Drive to reduce the chance of pedestrians coming into contact with motor vehicles.

Parking lot

The city will reinforce parking control and increase the actions of tow trucks throughout the month of March, giving priority attention to residential areas.

No parking will be allowed on Collins Avenue from 5th Street to Española Way and Washington Avenue from 5th to 16th Streets beginning at 5 a.m. March 7-11, March 14-18, and March 21-24.

Parking along 6th to 14th Streets (100 Block) will be restricted 24 hours a day, March 7-11, March 14-17, and March 21-24. Residential Zone 5 parking permit holders are exempt from these restrictions, unless otherwise noted on signage.

Parking along 6th to 15th Streets (200 Block) will be restricted nightly from 6 pm to 7 am on March 7-10, March 14-17, and March 21-24. Residential Zone 5 parking permit holders are exempt from these restrictions unless otherwise noted on signage.

Police deployment

Staffing for Miami Beach Police, Fire, Ocean Rescue, Code Enforcement, Park Rangers, Parking and Sanitation will improve significantly during the month of March.

MBPD personnel will be supplemented by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Highway Patrol, Miami-Dade Police Department, Miami-Dade School Police Department and other municipal law enforcement agencies.

The Miami Beach Fire Department will have increased staffing, including fire inspectors who will conduct nightly and weekend inspections for compliance with occupancy capacity and security systems at nightclubs and other establishments.

Goodwill Ambassadors will be deployed, distinguishable by their pink “Take Care of Our City” t-shirts, who will respond to all visitor concerns, provide directions and advice on how to enjoy the city.

Miami Beach Trolley Service

Miami Beach’s free citywide trolley service will operate on an enhanced schedule during two of its busiest periods, with additional vehicles operating on the South Beach A and B loops, as well as two additional vehicles assigned to the Collins route Express. The enhanced tram service will operate from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. March 8-11 and March 15-17.

“If you’re looking to cause trouble, don’t come to Miami Beach,” said Wayne Jones, the local police chief. “We are fully prepared to ensure our city is safe for everyone. “Our message is simple: we want people to enjoy their time here, but we will not tolerate the behavior we have witnessed in recent years.”

