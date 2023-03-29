Retirement with contributions disappears: 70% of the benefits are old age subsidies

Within the framework of a great informality of the economy, the Retirements are no longer obtained by contributions and years worked, but, for the most part, through moratorium laws. But these liabilities collect 40% of assets of those who were registered workers.

As of December 2022, 61.39% of retirement and pension beneficiaries receive benefits from moratoriums, while only 38.61% contributed to obtain a retirement. And if pensions are subtracted from these, they remain at 34.56%.

Meanwhile, andn 2005 the proportions of benefits for contributions was 99.74% against 0.26% obtained with moratoriums.

However, the system is far from equitable: the As of December 2022, the average credit of a contributor was $135,674 and that corresponding to assets with a moratorium was $53,713; that is, the latter does not reach 40% of the assets of contributors, stressed Daniel Pérez, from the Daniel G. Pérez, Marcela A. Fiocco & Asoc.

How the pension system is divided between retirements and subsidies

As there may be retirement and pension beneficiaries, the percentage of benefits those obtained by moratorium rise to 65.44% and those acquired with contributions remain at 34.79%.

In figures, the holders of pension benefits with 5,571,069, those who receive benefits from moratoriums are 3,419,600 and retirees with contributions only 2,151,469, according to the Ministry of Labor as of December 2022.

Retirees with contributions went from 99% in 2005 to 34% in 2022

“In the last 17 years the pension system has been significantly transformed, going from a benefit system based on contributory mechanisms with compliance with requirements, to a subsidized assistance system,” Pérez emphasized.

How the new moratorium will influence the retirement system

The outlook will worsen this year with the latest pension moratorium law passed by Congress, as it would cause a notable increase in old-age subsidies, which could add between 800,000 and 850,000 people, bringing the magnitude of benefits with moratorium to approximately 70% of the totalPerez calculated.

What mechanisms does the recent law 27,705 propose? It establishes two different plans for the formation of the “Pension Debt Plan”, one is called “Pension Debt Payment Unit” and another “Pension Contribution Cancellation Unit for Active Workers”, remembered.

In the first case, periods prior to December 2008 may be included, and in the second, prior to March 31, 2012. In both, one of the requirements is not having provided services under a registered dependency relationship and/or on a regular basis. autonomous and/or as a monotributista, for the period to which he intends to access, he indicated.

“If over the years it was almost impossible to lower the rate of unregistered employment, always between 35% and 40%, it is very clear that the target population is currently out of the possibility of accessing a benefit retirement,” he acknowledged.

“The State resigned when solving the problem of black employment and so it now has to supplant it with a huge amount of old age subsidies,” he explained.

What benefits can be acquired with the new moratorium

Regarding the first (Payment units), can be accessed by those who have reached or who will reach retirement age in the next two years; that is, between 62 and 65 years old for men and between 58 and 60 for women. In some cases, the total number of periods necessary to access a benefit can be acquired, Pérez specified.

The latest moratorium approved by Congress will bring the proportion of old-age subsidies to 70%

The expert gave the following example:

A man who already turned 65 in February 2022 . The year of his birth is then 1958.

. The year of his birth is then 1958. By legal authority, c he began his working life at the age of 18; that is to say in 1976 .

. Having always been in the marginal labor market, he turned 30 in 2006, with which, based on this plan of payment units You can acquire all of those necessary to access the benefit .

. In that case, you would also have the possibility of accessing all the necessary years.

The same would happen despite the fact that the person in our assumption is 63 years old, fulfilling the requirement to access the regime upon reaching 65 in two years.

What benefits can be purchased with the payment unit

According to article 5 of the new moratorium, it will be possible to acquire the universal basic benefit, compensatory benefit, retirement for disability and death pension, but also additional benefit for permanence and advanced age.

The new moratorium says that all retirement benefits can be acquired

However, Another article says that the payment unit will be considered for the sole purpose of accrediting the minimum of services necessary to achieve the universal basic benefit..

The value of the payment unit is at current values ​​of $5,729.57, which is 29% of the minimum tax base subject to contributions, now $19,758.51. This value is monthly and will be retained by the ANSES of credit.

What benefits are there for those who had some contributions

The purpose of the Cancellation Unit is to compute as services for access to pension benefits in those periods in which the person has not provided services in any way and provided that said period is not after 3/31/2023. Is for regularize periods to the extent that there was activity after 2012Perez stated.

In this case, there are additional requirements: on the one hand, age criteria. Being older than 50 years for women and 55 for men and less than 60 years for women and 65 for men; that is, the people who are missing 10 years to access the age of the requirement. But also to prove income that allows the justification of the payment of the unit, he maintained.

In both plans there is also a residence requirement for the periods that the units are intended to be acquired, counting the period between 18 years and the deadlines established for each plan, he concluded.