Return to La-La-Land: Stoppok re-releases a cult album

Essen.

Singer-songwriter Stoppok re-releases his 1993 classic album Happy End in La-La-Land. Born in Essen, he also tours extensively.

It took six albums before Stefan Stoppok was able to celebrate his entry into the top 100 of the German charts. In 1993 the time had finally come, “Happy End in La-La-Land” made it to number 85. The singer-songwriter recorded the LP in Brussels at the time, but major record companies rejected the album. Ultimately, it was released on the small indie label Chlodwig – where Stoppok had previously released a few singles – and became a perennial hit.

The fact that songs such as “Wetterprophet”, “Dumpfbacke” or “Denk da Lieber wieder zu den über drüber” are still very popular with artists and fans alike and are among the highlights of live concerts gave Stoppok the opportunity to say “Happy End at La-La -Land” on the market again. For the 30th birthday, a limited orange double vinyl was released last Friday, remastered by Dieter Krauthausen, who has been Marius Müller-Westernhagen’s permanent studio partner since the 1980s.

Stoppok: Old “Happy End in La-La-Land” songs in other versions

“For me, the album was a decisive step that can still be heard today, to finally free myself from the entrenched ideas of the music industry and to follow the path of independence even more consistently and to always put musical inspiration ahead of any commercial considerations,” says Stoppok.

In addition to the twelve original tracks, three alternative “outtake” versions of the songs “So meinet”, “Gelandet” and “Schwarzer Peter” ended up on the double LP. Another extra is a re-recording of the anti-Nazi song “Denk da Lieber wieder nach drüber” (Denk da better think about it again), already made last year by Stoppok for “Arsch huh”, a Cologne-based initiative against right-wing extremism. Anyone who wants to be entertained not only on record but also live by the Hamburger of choice has numerous opportunities to do so until the end of the year – in May and September as well as in the run-up to Christmas.













>>> INFO: Stoppok on tour





Stoppok solo live: 12.5. Leverkusen (Scala), 13.5. Neukirchen-Vluyn (culture hall), 16.+17.9. Dortmund (mirror tent at the Westfalenhallen), 16.11. Dates (City Hall), 17.11. Wuppertal (Live Club Barmen), 18.11. Cologne (Culture Church), 29.11. Mönchengladbach (theater in the founding house), 30.11. Goch (Viller mill), 8.12. Brilon (Civic Center Kolpinghaus), 20.12. Oberhausen (Altenberg center), 21.12. Unna (linden brewery), 22.12. Gelsenkirchen (Holy Cross Church), 23.12. Dusseldorf (Savoy). Tickets from around €31.









