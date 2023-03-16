Return to Silent Hill: the cast of the horror film is revealed

If we know that a Silent Hill film is in the cards, its director Christophe Gans has been rather discreet about it until now. But new information has just fallen, and it should delight fans!

If we know that a film Return to Silent Hill is in the cards, its director Christophe Gans has been rather discreet about it until now. But new information has just fallen, and it should delight fans!

Less known to the general public than the illustrious Resident Evil, Silent Hill remains a cult franchise of survival horror. Unlike the adventures of Leon, Claire and consort, Silent Hill only had the right to a film adaptation, in 2006. This was directed by the Frenchman Christophe Gans, who will be back soon with Return to Silent Hill. Partly adapted from the masterpiece Silent Hill 2, we revealed to you a few weeks ago that the director intended to take many liberties. If we wait to know more about the synopsis, new crisp information has fallen recently.

A cast that becomes clearer

Recent leaks left little room for doubt, but it’s now official: Jérémy Irvine (Fallen, Warhorse) will be the headliner of Return to Silent Hill, since it is he who will interpret James Sunderland. Back in the mythical misty city, he will be looking for his wife Mary, to whom actress Hannah Emily Anderson (Jigsaw, X-Men : Dark Phoenix) will lend its features. In production, we will find Victor Hadida, while Sandra Vo-Anh and William Josef Schneider participated in writing the screenplay alongside director Christophe Gans. The latter promises in passing a work respectful of the original title, but also capable of surprising fans.

Return to Silent Hill is a mythological love story about someone so deeply in love that they are willing to go to hell to save that person. I’m thrilled that the wonderful talents of Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson are taking us on this journey into a world of psychological horror that I hope will satisfy and surprise Silent Hill fans. Christophe Gans, via Deadline

Le premier teaser de Return to Silent Hill

An upcoming shooting

Bit by bit of information is fine, but you’d probably like to know when Return to Silent Hill will take shape. We have good news for you, as it looks like filming is about to begin! From April, Gans and his teams should indeed put their suitcases and their cameras in Germany and Eastern Europe to shoot the first images of this psychological horror film adapted from Silent Hill 2. What secretly hope for the leak of some photos of filming, for example?