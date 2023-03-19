Reus wants to stay: end of career at BVB?

Marco Reus is an icon at Borussia Dortmund. Nevertheless, it was not clear for a long time whether the 33-year-old would also wear the black and yellow jersey in the coming season. After it recently became clear that the club and the players were getting closer in the negotiations for a contract extension, Reus now made a very clear statement on TV.

After the game against 1. FC Köln (6:1), the German international answered questions at the microphone on ‘Sky’. “I would like to end my career here”, the crowd favorite clarifies. The talks are in progress, everything else will work itself out “due in the coming weeks”according to the double goal scorer of yesterday evening.

Dortmund would probably only want to extend the contract, which expires at the end of the season, if Reus is willing to take significant salary cuts. The officials of Borussia want to significantly reduce the current salary of twelve million euros per year. With regard to the term, it seems that one year has now been agreed with the option of another season, it was said recently.