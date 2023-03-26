Reveal look of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

Mexico City- Lady Gaga was snapped as Harley Quinn on the set of the Joker sequel in New York City, Page Six reported.

In the scene, the award-winning artist, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, was filmed on the steps of the New York County Supreme Court in midtown Manhattan.

She was surrounded by police troops, in the middle of a crowd of people. Many of them were seen holding banners like “Free Joker.”

Gaga, 36, wore a bright red blazer and underneath was a top emblazoned with the familiar black and white diamonds that are a trademark of Quinn’s regular wardrobe.

The wardrobe also included a black leather miniskirt and black stockings embellished with diamond shapes.

The sequel to the acclaimed The Joker is directed by Todd Phillips, who also co-wrote the script with Scott Silver.

Quinn is a character that was originally created as comic relief for the villainous Joker.

Her origin story is that she was a psychiatrist at Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum calling herself Dr. Harleen Quinzel.