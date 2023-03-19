Review: At least 916 children have been taken out of Sweden

To social services, health care or the police where you live.

Emergency events

In the event of an emergency, you should always contact 112. If the incident is not urgent, but you still need contact with healthcare, you can call Vårdguiden 1177 to get help on where to turn in healthcare.

Social services

Most municipalities in Sweden have an emergency number that you can call if you are in urgent need of help during evenings and weekends. More information is available on your municipality’s website.

The youth reception

On the collection page umo.se there are contact routes to all the country’s youth receptions. You can turn here if you are between 13 and 25 years old. It is also possible to call and send questions via email.

Origin

Resource center against honor-related violence and oppression. Call anonymously and free of charge on weekdays between 09.00 and 16.00 on 020-25 30 00 – the call does not appear on the phone bill. You can also ask a secret question here.

Or to a selection of organizations and associations in Sweden:

GAPF – The National Association Never forget Pela and Fadime

If you yourself are vulnerable or if someone close to you is vulnerable, you can call GAPF’s support hotline for advice, support and help: 070 000 93 28. The support hotline is open 24 hours a day, you who call can be completely anonymous and the call is free of charge .

The Women’s Peace Line

On behalf of the government, the National Center for Women’s Freedom staffs the hotline 24 hours a day, all year round. Calls to the line do not appear on the phone bill and are completely free of charge. The women’s peace line can be reached by phone: 020 50 50 50.

BRIS – Children’s rights in society

You who are under the age of 18 can call Bris and speak to a counsellor. Their telephone number is 116 111 and all calls are anonymous. The call is free of charge and does not appear on the phone bill.

Save the Children

Anyone who is a child or young person can talk to Rädda Barnen about honor-related oppression, violence, limitations, rights, love, forced marriage and genital mutilation in the “Love is free” chat. The chat is open Tuesday-Thursday from 13:00-15:00 and Monday-Thursday and Sunday from 19:00-21:00.

Women’s emergency rooms

There are several women’s shelters around the country that offer support and help. The national organization for women’s emergency services and girls’ emergency services in Sweden (Roks) has collected all emergency services on its website roks.se.

Unizon

The National Confederation Unizon, which brings together over 130 women’s emergency services, girls’ emergency services and youth emergency services across the country. Through their website, unizonjourer.sethere are contact routes to on-call and support activities.