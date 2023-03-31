REYL Intesa Sanpaolo named “Best European HNW Team” by WealthBriefing

REYL Intesa Sanpaolo

REYL Intesa Sanpaolo is proud to be among the WealthBriefing European Awards 2023 to have received the “Best European HNW Team” award for their Private Banking and Wealth Management activities.

Die WealthBriefing European Awards recognize the best in European wealth management. An independent process recognizes those companies, teams and individuals who, in the eyes of a renowned jury, have demonstrated innovation and excellence in 2022.

With this award, REYL Intesa Sanpaolo stands out from its competitors and is rewarded for the continuous achievements and innovations within the group. REYL Intesa Sanpaolo also differentiates itself from its competitors through the integrated management of private and corporate assets across borders and business segments.

During the period under review, the group continued to strengthen its institutional structure and expanded its distribution network, following the agreement of a strategic partnership with Fideuram, the subsidiary of the Italian banking group Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking. The completion of the merger with Intesa Sanpaolo Private Bank (Switzerland) Morval strengthened the group’s presence in Lugano and London and allowed it to enter the Argentine market. The group also executed external growth transactions and developed numerous synergies with 1875 Finance, an independent Swiss wealth manager, with which a strategic partnership was agreed. Finally, the group deepened its offering to HNW clients, notably by expanding its impact investing activities and by launching Alpian, a digital platform for wealthy clients.

François Reyl, CEO of REYL Intesa Sanpaolo, explains: “This award is a testament to the dynamism of our teams, who have demonstrated their talent, resilience, dedication and innovation in an economic environment unparalleled in the world. With strong organic growth enabled by our integrated 360 degree service offering, REYL continues to innovate in the private banking industry. We plan to continue this effort in wealth management for the years to come, building on the success of our Entrepreneur & Family Office Services, Corporate Finance, Asset Services and Asset Management businesses.”

Founded in 1973, REYL & Cie is a diversified banking group with offices in Switzerland (Geneva, Zurich, Lugano), Europe (London, Luxembourg, Malta) and other regions worldwide (Singapore, Dubai). It manages assets of more than CHF 26 billion (CHF 38.7 billion including minority interests) and employs around 400 people. In 2021, it entered into an important strategic partnership with Fideuram – Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking, the private banking division of leading Italian banking group Intesa Sanpaolo – a European banking company, under which it acquired a 69 percent stake in REYL & Cie.

REYL & Cie takes an innovative approach to banking. Her clientele includes international entrepreneurs and institutional investors who are represented by the divisions Wealth Management, Entrepreneur & Family Office Services, Corporate FinanceAsset Services and Asset Management are cared for. She continued to diversify into impact investing by launching focused impact asset management firms Asteria Investment Managers & Obviam and digital banking for affluent clients by launching Alpian, a burgeoning Swiss app-based bank . Finally, in December 2021, REYL & Cie acquired a 40% stake in 1875 Finance, an independent Geneva-based multi-family office and wealth manager that manages over CHF 13 billion in assets for private clients.

REYL & Cie is licensed as a bank in Switzerland and operates under the direct control of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma). Its affiliates are also regulated by the FCA in the UK, the CSSF in Luxembourg, the MFSA in Malta, the MAS in Singapore, the DFSA in Dubai and the SEC in the US.

REYL provided the incubation and remains a major shareholder in Alpian, Switzerland’s first digital wealth management bank, which received a banking license in 2022.

