Rezig appointed adviser to President Tebboune

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, appointed, this Sunday, March 19, 2023, the former Minister of Commerce, Kamel Rezig, as adviser to the Presidency of the Republic.

“The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune signed, today, a presidential decree appointing Mr. Kamel Rezig Advisor to the President of the Republic in charge of economic affairs”, reads the press release.

Last Thursday, let us remember, Kamel Rezig was called to other functions after the installation of Tayeb Zitouni at the head of the ministry of trade and export abroad.

