Ricardo Montaner and Banda MS receive recognition at Latin AMAs 2024

MIAMI.- The Mexican music group Banda MS by Sergio Lizrraga, and the Venezuelan singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner They will be recognized with the Latin AMA Legacy award for musical legacy. Joining this distinctive group of artists is Yandel, recognized as one of the exponents of reggaeton and who will be honored with the special Latin AMA Pioneer award for his contribution and being a pioneer within the urban genre.

“The legendary Banda MS, by Sergio Lizrraga, will receive the special Latin AMA Legacy award in recognition of his more than 20 years of artistic career, which began in 2003 in his native Sinaloa and has eventually reached maximum popularity to become one of the most representative groups of Latin and Mexican music. Banda MS has been the winner of four Latin AMAs awards and this year it has a nomination in the category Best regional-Mexican collaboration with the song “To forget about your kisses”, the production indicated in a statement.

“Recognized as one of the legends of romantic music, singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner will receive the Latin AMA Legacy award thanks to his artistic legacy. With a musical career that spans more than four decades, Montaner has sold more than 25 million records , 21 albums published in addition to countless gold and platinum records,” added Latin American Music.

As indicated at the beginning of the note, Yandel will be honored with the Latin AMA Pioneer award as one of the pioneers of urban music. Through his musical career, the Puerto Rican has managed to resonate and be an example of evolution and a role model for new generations of artists. The singer-songwriter, musician and music producer was winner of a Latin AMAs award in 2016 in the album of the year category and currently has four nominations: Song of the year, Collaboration of the year, Best urban song and Best urban collaboration.

The Latin AMAs honor today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists in 27 categories with a total of 76 nominees, as voted by fans, including pop, urban, regional Mexican and tropical genres. Nominations for the 2024 Latin AMAs are based on fan interactions through streamingsales, radio airplay, tours, and even social media engagement data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period: February 11, 2023 to February 24, 2024.

Los fans You can vote for your favorite artists at LatinAMAs.com until the 1st of April.

The ninth edition of the Latin AMAs will air live on Univision, Unims and Galavisin from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 25 at 7:00 pm/6c. For the first time, the ceremony will also be available on ViX for the United States, Mexico and the rest of Latin America.