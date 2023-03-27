Rich-poor inequalities: the gap in Algeria is the narrowest in Africa

The 2022 Global Inequality Report, published recently, highlights the socio-economic differences existing in different countries of the world. It provides a detailed analysis of global economic inequalityregional and national accompanied by evaluations of public policies aimed at reducing inequality.

With regard to Algeria, the report indicates that the average national income per adult is 11.630€. This income is similar to that of Indonesia, for example, and higher than that of neighboring Morocco, which is displayed 7800€.

| READ ALSO: Algeria is not in the world’s top 3 date-producing countries (FAO)

10% of the richest of the Algerian population earn on average 10 times more than the poorest 50% according to the report. Their incomes are stagnating at very low levels for nearly 15 years.

The average household in Algeria is €19,100, a figure that is similar to that of Morocco. The report notes no improvement in any reduction in wealth inequality over the past decade.

| READ ALSO: Food prices: As they soar in Algeria, the FAO confirms the drop

When it comes to gender inequality, Algeria is one of the countries with the lowest share of women in total labor incomewith only 12,5 % income from work that accrues to women, which is similar once again to that of Morocco.

Finally, with regard to average greenhouse gas emissions in Algeria, they are similar to those of other countries in North Africa and South Asia. The richest countries emit more than nine tons on averagewhile the poorest countries emit much less.

Almost the same results as in 2021

As the pandemic entered its second year, inequality and conflict erupted and countries continued to experience the devastating and deadly effects of climate change in 2021.

A map from the latest report indicated that Algeria was among the most egalitarian countries in the MENA region and in Africa in terms of wealth and income distribution.

| READ ALSO: Algeria’s application for BRICS membership: Russia shows its support

Indeed, the richest 10% of the Algerian population held more than half of the country’s total wealth, while the poorest 40% owned only 7% of the total wealth. The report also pointed out that Algeria has experienced an increase in income inequality in recent years.