Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland has been acquitted

Rick and Morty creator Justin Roilands was accused of domestic abuse a number of months ago, which we at Gamereactor reported on. This led to everyone who had any kind of relationship with him in terms of work terminating all contracts and all contact, including the people behind his three TV series Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites and Koala Man. Now, however, it turns out that the accusations were false and Justin has now been acquitted of the scandal, which led to him airing some opinions about how he was “cancelled” before he was convicted or before the evidence was reviewed. This is what Roiland wrote on Twitter:

“I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come. I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process. Most of all, I’m disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled.’ That is may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful. However, now that the legal case has ended, I’m determined to move forward and focus on my creative projects and restoring my good name.”

