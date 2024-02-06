Ricky Martin returns to the small screen with the Apple TV series Palm Royale

MIAMI.- Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin joins the new Apple TV+ production, Palm Royale. Service streaming The first trailer for the series has already been released, a production that will transport viewers to high society in the 1960s.

The series, based on the novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel, also stars Kristen Wiig, Alison Janney, Laura Dern, Kaia Gerber; while Bruce Dern and Carol Burnett will be special guests in the production.

In the plot Martin plays an innkeeper named Robert.

With Palm Royale, Ricky Martin marks his return to the small screen since he played Antonio DAmico, partner of designer Gianni Versace in the FX series The Assassination of Gianni Versace by Ryan Murphy.

The Serie

The audiovisual project follows Maxine (played by Kristen Wiig) and her desire to belong to the jet set.

“Maxine while trying to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots Palm Royale It raises the same question that still baffles us today: How much are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has? Set during the powder keg year of 1969, Palm Royale is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong,” the synopsis reads.

In the trailer you can see Martin playing an innkeeper at an exclusive club. And seconds later, he appears swimming in a pool and asks Wiig: “Do you know anything about rich people?”

The series was written, produced and directed by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvias Moving Picture Company, and will hit the platform on March 20, when the first three episodes will be released.

Subsequently, every Wednesday until May 8, the rest of the chapters will be released.