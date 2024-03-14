Ricky Martin’s nephew withdraws countersuit against the singer

MIAMI.- Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martín, nephew from the singer Ricky Martin he presented before a judge his desire to withdraw a countersuit that he filed in 2022 against the interpreter, in which he requested compensation of 10 million dollars for damages after an alleged sexual relationship that was not consensual.

“I would like to request the dismissal without prejudice of my part of the demand”, said Sánchez Martin on March 13, during a follow-up of the status of the case that was carried out by videoconference, reported Univision .

Judge Arnaldo Castro Callejo recommended that the man make the formal request through a legal representative, in addition to getting advice on what this new course would imply in the case. “If what you are telling me is that you want to withdraw your counterclaim, I would suggest that you consult with a lawyer regarding that determination.”

This suggestion was made because Dennis Yadiel delivered a document to the San Juan court in January in which he requested the resignation of his lawyer Michel Corona. According to the material, the singer’s nephew stated that there was no longer trust in the working relationship.

Court warning

Sánchez Martín had until March 8 to find a new lawyer to accompany him in his complaint. By appearing without a legal representative, the judge warned the man about the urgency of having a professional at his side for the continuity of the case.

If within 15 days, Dennis does not appear with a defense attorney, the court will impose financial sanctions; and if these have no effect on the plaintiff, the Court could impose sanctions such as default or proceed to eliminate the allegations.

The next hearing will be held on April 30, reported El Nuevo Día.

In December, the Department of Justice revealed that Ricky Martin will not face charges over his nephew’s alleged accusations.