Rigoberta Bandini: I can say I believe in God and then show a boob on stage

I did it for my son and me. The pace of the tour was very frenetic and coincided with his upbringing. I began to enter an inertia that I didn’t like. Suddenly, my vision blurred and everything lost meaning. I told myself I had to stopbecause I felt that he burnout was just around the corner, explains Rigoberta Bandini in an interview with The Pass about his one-year hiatus from music after the success and controversy garnered with Ay mam.

Some reasons that the statement summarized in that I wanted to cease to exist. Maybe I was a little intense. But I needed to impose a chronology, mark the end of a stage. In that I am very square. In any case, I was always clear that I was going to return. And he is already preparing his second album, for which he already has 45 songs, none of them produced yet.

And what have you done during this break after all the commotion caused by your song Ay mama? Compose a lot. Read. See my friends. Take care of my son. Cook spaghetti. Take care of me. I’m doing a lot of sports. Lots of dancing. Yoga. It has been a very cool year.

After the Benidorm Fest of 2022, the controversy

Of all the controversies that arose after his participation in the 2022 Benidorm Fest, it is clear which one was the worst: Perhaps the accusations of transphobia (due to the lyrics of Ay mam and its reference to women who bleed). I have to admit that it shocked me, because of how far-fetched it was. And it bothered me, in a more general way, to be reduced to a stereotype, that it was not understood that we are all contradictory and multifaceted. I can say I believe in God and then show a tit on stage.

I went into that garden by myself, but I think it’s good that this voice existed. The figure of God or the spiritual has been taken over by the right. what eggs What you understand by God should be left-wing, because it is more connected to another way of seeing life. Coming from conservative contexts with high religiosity, I wanted to put bombs in those places. Debris explodes in my face and it hurts, but I don’t regret it. It is something that is going to be difficult for me to change, because I believe in it a lot.

But the gardens also led her to stop. Maybe I had to say no to more things. I am naive in this, and quite natural, and I jumped at each headline without thinking much. It is what has made me suffer the most. If I could go back, there are interviews that I would not have accepted. That’s why stop. It was a way of saying: I’m leaving, don’t touch my balls anymore. Now I’m going to say no to everything.