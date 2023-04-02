“Rise and fall” of emotions with Travis Scott at AX Ceremony

“This artist is capable of knocking your feet off the ground through his beats and that energy imprinted on each word he throws into the microphone to invite you to jump”. For years this rumor lived in Mexico and Today it was confirmed with the presentation of Travis Scott at AX Ceremony.

In the course of his career we have seen the rapper originally from Houston walking around the venues in a robotic bird, on top of a roller coaster installed hours before and surrounded by an euphoric public capable of going up on stage to throw himself into the crowd seconds later.

Travis Scott at AX Ceremony | Photo: David Barajas

Travis Scott’s presentation at AX Ceremony featured a stage design starring stage-sized screens and a raised platform.

But beyond the decoration, it is Jacques Berman Webster II —his real name— all it takes to exceed any expectation.

How was Travis Scott’s presentation at AX Ceremony?

With images of lava and lightning, lighting that showed us Travis Scott backlit and the sound of “Hold That Heat”was how the 31-year-old rapper began his presentation to the Mexican public.

Posteriorly, between pyrotechnics, fire and a vibrant floor was heard “Highest in the Room”.

Travis Scott at AX Ceremony | Photo: David Barajas

The arrival of “Skeletons” He was special; belonging to Astroworldthat 2018 album that came to life with the participation of artists and producers of the stature of Kevin Parker. A talent that we undoubtedly perceive in the essence of sound.

“Mamacita” y “TNK”with the voice of Rosalía, were some of the tracks that were added while mischievous —as some chanted before his departure— he asked for his hands in the sky and the public automatically did so.

Travis Scott at AX Ceremony | Photo: David Barajas

Travis Scott’s presentation at AX Ceremony hit the top with “Sicko Mode”. After midnight it rang “Sun is down, freezing cold”a phrase that described that moment and at the same time gave the green light for the euphoria for the first day of activities on the AX Ceremony stage to culminate in high spirits.

Crown jewel: “goosebumps”.

The importance of Travis Scott in the 10 years of the AX Ceremony Festival

Today was the night of the first times: AX Ceremony reached a decade —of several that we will surely have—; This 2023 the festival launched a two-day edition and for the first time Travis Scott appeared in Mexico.

At festivals there is almost always a Ferris wheel. For these 10 years, why not bring the entire fair to one stage? —the organizers surely wondered— And although the mechanical games were absent, boy was that rush of adrenaline experienced.

Travis Scott’s taste for amusement parks is no secret. The proof lies in Astroworldthe name of his favorite childhood fair, the name of his latest album and the festival he organized in the same space as the now extinct Six Flags in Houston.

Let’s say: you have experience generating that “up and down” of feelings.

The controversial Euphoria by Travis Scott

Surely a large part of our families had the “Jesus in the mouth” from the moment we notify you that we would go see Travis Scott at AX Ceremonia.

Do they know him? Probably… November 5, 2021 – broadcast on dozens of newscasts – was a sad day for Travis Scott, for those of us who love music and for the world in general: people died and others were injured by the rapper’s performance.

Festival Astroworld | Photo: Special

What went wrong on that occasion? Security? The public?

This Saturday Travis Scott’s “musical roller coaster” was installed at AX Ceremony and boy was it like being in “Kilahuea”. The rapper originally from Houston made his debut in Mexico with a show in which he raised thousands of fans in an atmosphere of brotherhood and euphoria for an hour and a quarter.

On April 1, Parque Bicentenario vibrated with a concert that is hard to forget.

