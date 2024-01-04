Risto Mejide and Miguel Lago, on trial for an alleged hate crime against anti-vaccines

The presenter Risto Mejide and the comedian Miguel Lago will have to sit in the dock for an alleged hate crime against anti-vaccine people. The case broke out a little more than two years ago, when during the broadcast of Everything is a Lie the Catalan reproached an interviewee, Benjamn Palacio, for saying that his mother was not vaccinated despite working with older people. The comedian Anabel Alonso was also included among the first accusedbut has finally been freed from all criminal responsibility.

The presenter criticized the unvaccinated population, calling them plagued people. If you decide not to get vaccinated, that’s up to you. Everyone is respectable, but not all ideas are respectable or deserve respect, said Mejide. ANDOr I defend that you are identified, that I have the same right that you have to get vaccinated to know if, for example, your mother is going to take care of someone in my familyaggregate.

A little later, the host of the program blamed the interlocutor be endangering others. It fascinates me that there are people like you. You are cowardly, selfish and irresponsible., zanj. His words, broadcast in a space with a large audience, took just a few days to be denounced by the Liberum Association, the Political Regeneration Movement of Spain association and by the lawyer José Luis Mazán. If convicted, Risto Mejide and Miguel Lago could receive a sentence ranging from one to four years in prison, in addition to fines of between six and twelve months.

Procedures reopened

The case, which was initially dismissed, has been reopened by Judge María Ángeles Velzquez. According to OKDiario, in the car the appearance of new circumstances is noted that reveal the repetition of a conduct that, due to its severity, repetition or discursive entity, could provoke, directly or indirectly, feelings of hatredviolence or discrimination against a certain group, and contrary to coexistence.

Both Mejide and Lago have decided to appeal this appeal before the Provincial Court of Madrid defending their position in favor of vaccination. We thought we were right to defend that people should get vaccinated. (…) Everyone is free to have what they want, but you have to think about everything, he said in his program.