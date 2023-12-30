Rituals and lucky numbers for each sign at the end of the year

This 2024, Arians will be the ones who will manage other people’s money due to very high sales that will emerge from February, which is why I recommend that at the end of the year you carry a high denomination bill in a pocket on the left side of your clothing and put it in. There are many green candles in the house that will attract with their fire the material abundance that you desire and want to have in your accounts.

Lucky numbers: 11 24 60

Taurus:

The beloved children of Venus will have the support of collecting abundance. If you are a seller or have a business open to the public, 2024 is the year of your life. You will put many tangerines in the center of the dining table on December 31 and you will make a bath with cinnamon and rosemary before you get ready for the end of the year party, thus you will seal with that energy the money that is coming and which is very big.

Color of the year: orange

Lucky numbers: 21 40 33

Genus:

The support of Jupiter in your third house of communication, makes you very expansive to have professional success and to get good credits in the banks, to seal that energy of abundance, you will make a church incense incense with bay leaves so that Success will come and you will be crowned the most prosperous, full of new properties that will make you vibrate with excitement throughout 2024 and beyond your next birthday.

Color of the year: light blue

Lucky numbers: 19 33 67

Cancer:

The children of the moon will have many obstacles this year since Pluto opposes them for one last year and you will be in charge telling you that you must mature and prosper at the expense of whatever, so that it is kinder and in happiness you will put in your pockets alum stones that you will get in botanicals or the pharmacy and you will do the same throughout your house, under the bed and the furniture, this way you will be full of tranquility and they will bring peace to your soul.

Color of the year: white

Lucky numbers: 09 22 45

Leo:

Leos will have to work hard to defend their dignity, since they will be under the magnifying glass of enemies and some will come out saying very strong gossip, for that a good ritual at the end of the year is to put a blue candle to Archangel Michael, the most powerful. from heaven, and ask him to cover you with his wings, hide you from enemies with his mantle and cut you off from any adverse situation with his sword of power. Trust and you will see how you will spend 2024 full of confidence and calm.

Color of the year: navy blue

Lucky numbers: 13 54 09

Virgo:

New jobs will come to Virgos that will be great for them and they must manage what they say very well and keep quiet instead of talking so much. For this December 31, I recommend you bathe with a lot of bee honey and with the power of the most powerful liquid to get a job, it will bring you that promotion that you want so much in your career or in the progress of your business, which will be wonderful this 2024, nothing or anything. No one will be able to defeat you if you follow this easy and powerful ritual.

Color of the year: gold

Numbers: 13 33 78

Libra:

It will be very difficult for Libras to make changes this year that is about to begin and they will also make some very strong decisions and will be the laughingstock of the family, but that is not the case, the universe is supporting you with these changes and will be your greatest accomplice, so That’s why we need you to wear very pretty red underwear on New Year’s Eve so that that passion for what you do doesn’t leave your life and also keeps love in your life.

Color of the year: red

Lucky numbers: 19 70 21

Scorpio:

With the beginning of the year with Jupiter opposite your sign, it marks a year of fights and bad character for you, so before dressing for the end of the year party, take a bath with chamomile and lavender essence and feel like a light. Violet cancels and transmutes all that aggressive character and only explodes around you a very special magic of peace that will make you vibrate with beautiful emotions.

Color of the year: violet

Lucky numbers: 10 78 11

Sagittarius:

The adventurers of the zodiac will have Jupiter, the planet of expansion and good fortune, in an earth sign this year, which will make big changes, moves, etc. You want to travel and you will do it a lot, a very old ritual is to prepare a full suitcase as if you were traveling, I recommend that you put inside clippings of the cities or countries where you want to be in this year 2024.

Color of the year: yellow

Lucky numbers: 29 69 18

Capricorn:

The children of Saturn, the one of great lessons, will live a year of absolute change, since one era dies and another is born on the horizon and much better. The presence of Saturn in your blood family house makes your family world better, it stabilizes it. Fill the house with white candles that you will anoint with olive oil and ask that all abundance come to you through infinite paths and for the highest good.

Color of the year: pink

Lucky numbers: 19 67 13

Aquarium:

You will announce that you are joining or getting married this year, as you are reading, many Aquarius wanting to fulfill the dream of being happy as a couple. The most beautiful ritual for this is to light a red candle next to two rose quartz before the year ends. You will see that with that energy you will achieve the love of your life, and you will feel loved, protected and passionate.

Color of the year: red wine

Lucky numbers: 10 55 33

Pisces:

This year, Pisces will want their financial situation to change; they are tired of working so much and not seeing full bread on the table. For that you will need a bath of sunflowers and cinnamon that you will boil the day before and let it rest, before midnight you will leave the bath and light a candle nothing, you will decree The riches of the universe flow to me like rain that falls in torrents from the sky .

Color of the year: silver

Lucky numbers: 29 87 56