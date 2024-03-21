Road closures and extended public transportation, measures by the Ultra Music Festival in Miami

MIAMI.- If you are passionate about electronic music and plan to attend the weekend Ultra Music Festival in it downtown of Miami, you should be aware that some streets surrounding Bayfront Park will be closed for safety reasons, although transporting or parking your vehicle may be a less pressing matter.

Miami authorities indicated that Starting Wednesday night, the closure of certain roads would gradually begin adjacent to the headquarters of the mega-show, which is expected to be attended by around 55,000 people.

According to the schedule outlined by law enforcement and transportation agencies, motor traffic on northbound Biscayne Boulevard will be redirected to the southbound lanes on SE 1 Street and return to normal traffic flow on NE 4 Street.

Likewise, traffic flow on southbound Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured west on NE 6 Street and oriented toward NE 2 Avenue and/or North Miami Avenue.

The authorities stated that no southbound traffic across Biscayne Boulevard from NE 6th Street. Access to Port of Miami traffic will remain open along NE 5 Street.

Police suggested drivers can use the Port of Miami Tunnel, which is accessible from I-395.

Transport

Meanwhile, the Miami-Dade Transit Department announced the extension of the operating hours of the Metrorail and Metromover transportation systems during this annual celebration, which brings together thousands of people.

According to a press release from the County, The service will be extended from 5:00 am to 2:00 am the next day on Friday and Saturday, and until midnight on Sunday.

Attendees can use Metrorail’s Green and Orange lines, which operate every 30 minutes, connecting every 15 minutes between the Earlington Heights and Dadeland South stations.

Those coming from out of town can take the Orange Line from the Miami International Airport Metrorail station directly to the Government Center Metrorail station for easy access to the event or nearby hotels.

From there, passengers can transfer to Metromover’s Inner Loop, which is free, and disembark at the Metromover College/Bayside, First Street, or Bayfront Park station.

The fare for a one-way Metrorail ride is $2.25, or $5.65 for a day pass. All Metromover trips are free of charge.

But if you are one of those who prefers to get around in your car, vehicle parking will be available in the garages or Metrorail lots for $4.50, with the option to park all day or night.

Metrorail gates accept contactless payments, such as debit cards, credit cards, and contactless mobile wallets. Please note that contactless payments only work with US-issued bank cards.

Passengers can also pay their fare at any Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) located at all Metrorail stations and at select outlets.