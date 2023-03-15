Road tragedy in Posadas: a woman who was accompanying the Ford Ka died | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Wednesday March 15, 2023 | 7:55 p.m.

Finally this afternoon the sad news of the second fatality of a road tragedy on Alem Avenue in the city of Posadas was known.

According to what was reported by police sources, it is about Basilica Pereira (66), who was hospitalized after being seriously injured in the brutal collision this morning in the provincial capital. The victim was traveling as a passenger in the Ford Ka, which collided with a Gol Trend.

Due to the fact, Tatiana G. (29) was also injured, who was examined at the René Favaloro Hospital and later discharged.

The police spokesmen added that the driver of the VW Gol Trend was identified as Rosana Y. (41), who was notified of the cause of manslaughter and culpable injuries in a traffic accident.

It should be remembered that due to the brutal crash, Hugo Paiva (63), the driver of the Ford Ka, died on the spot.

