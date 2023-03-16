Robbery after camera dismantling – gold chain ripped from neck

Dortmund.

Attack in Dortmund’s Kampstraße: a few weeks after the video cameras were switched off at the crime hotspot, a 20-year-old was attacked.

Since the Termination of video surveillance in the Dortmund Kampstrasse it’s already the third robbery: On March 5, unknown persons gave a young man (20) an expensive one gold chain torn from the neck, writes the Dortmund police in a statement. The robbery victim was slightly injured.

Shortly after midnight (March 4/5), the 20-year-old was at the office with two friends Corner of Kampstrasse and Hansastrasse gone along, the police continue to write. Before decathlon a young man addressed the three of a group of six. After a short conversation, he hit the victim. There was a scuffle – and in the middle of the scuffle, someone from the group tore the gold chain from the 20-year-old’s neck. Then the perpetrators fled.

It is far not the first raid on Kampstrasse. Because of the mass of crimes in the past year, the Dortmund police had one in November 2022 the mobile Video Container with multiple cameras set up in. Cameras have also been installed elsewhere. But the measure was not designed to last (also for legal reasons): Am 1 January 2023 the video surveillance ended. Now the video container is at another crime hotspot – the Keuningpark in the north of Dortmund.













Since Termination of video surveillance already existed new raids. On February 24, the police reported a dejected robbery victim in the Kampstraße underground station. On February 28, a man was also beaten and robbed by a group at the bus stop, the police wrote. In addition, two men broke into a bakery, but according to the police, the perpetrators came from the homeless milieu.





Attack in Dortmund – perpetrator description:

The main perpetrator was about 20 years old.

powerful

170-180 cm

Red jacket

Now the police are looking witnesses of the incident. Who saw something or can provide information about the perpetrators? Info to the Dortmund criminal police station: 0231/1327441.

