Robelis Despaigne after debuting with a KO in the UFC: “Thank you Miami, thank you Cuba”

The Cuban fighter Robelis Despaigne thanked all his followers in Cuba and Miami after this Saturday’s successful debut in the Extreme Fighting Championship (UFCfor its acronym in English).

Despaigne said he was very proud of his performance after beating the American in just 18 seconds. Josh Parisianto whom he gave a spectacular KO with two right hands after missing a kick to the face.

“Very proud of me, of my team. I want to thank my colleagues who supported me a lot, my family in Cuba, my friends, everyone. “Thank you Miami for the support, thank you Cuba, thank you all!” said the winner of the fight that took place at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The fight, held as part of the UFC 299 event, resulted devastating and brief, like almost all the victories of the 2.01 meter giant with a powerful punch. “Hopefully he can fight for the belt after four or five more fights,” he said in Press conference later, explaining the path he has left until he can be considered a challenger in his category.

“Being here is like seeing a dream come true… being seen as one of the UFC. What remains for me is to continue moving forward and fighting for my dream,” answered Despaigne, who was a member of the national taekwondo team in Cuba.

In his career as a Cuban athlete, he won the Olympic bronze medal in London 2012 and took the gold medal at the Central American and Caribbean Games Barranquilla 2018. However, he considered this Saturday that “The UFC is very big, it is another level”.

Despaigne came into the fight with a mixed martial arts record of 4-0, all won by knockout, the last three of which were in less than 15 seconds.

In the first, in June 2022, it took 4:54 minutes to beat Katuna Malumba. In July 2023, against Travis Gregoire, it took 12 seconds; In September, it was just three seconds compared to Stevie Payneand in December, in four seconds he shot Miles Banks.

The 35-year-old fighter has not yet been in the United States for two years, where he wanted to settle when “I decided to go all-in on this.”

“At the end of my taekwondo stage, the truth is that I was a little bored and unmotivated. My coach left the national team and my friends were retired. I felt in great physical shape but I had no desire to continue. MMA gave me “They discovered a new world that has given me the hunger necessary to continue at the highest level,” he said.