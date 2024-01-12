Rober, Alba Casillas’ partner, after leaving Temptation Island: Never stop being you

This same week, one of the most anticipated programs, Temptation Island, returned to television. A reality show in which five couples test their love in different villas full of tempters and temptresses. The couple formed by Rober Aranda and Alba Casillas.

They have become two of the great protagonists of the first galas, because just one night after arriving in the Dominican Republic, Rober decided to leave, and Alba followed in his footsteps. I am not prepared for these things, I cannot rest because I think about it a lot, the situation surpasses me.. Before advancing anything, I have decided to make this decision and I hope that my partner respects it, he said before everyone’s attentive gaze.

I don’t want it to be bad here and to be suffering. Yes, I was a little more excited, but oh well. I feel very sorry for them because I have grown very fond of them in two days and the boys are very nice, but I don’t want to see him in a bad light either and I know that he is not well, Alba later added.

His response to the criticism he has received

Some statements with which they headed to Spain, from where Rober has already spoken. The young contestant has decided to share a reflection with his thousands of Instagram followers, pointing out that he is not going to change his way of being, in addition to thanking them for the messages of support he has received: I want to thank you for all the messages of support received. I’m not going to talk more about Temptation Island, but I want to tell you that never, never stop being you, not for anything or anyone. That’s what will make you really real.

In addition, he wanted to send a message to the people who have criticized him for his abandonment. Judgment: Action and effect of judging someone’s guilt or the reason that assists them in a matter and sentencing accordingly.. For all those who do not know the meaning, of which I have seen there are many, you have to read morehe pointed out.