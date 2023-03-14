Robert Downey Jr is C3PO in this Star Wars recast made by Artificial Intelligence

In an unknown parallel universe, a completely different version of Star Wars could be developing than the one we have seen for decades in the cinema. An Instagram user has asked a artificial intelligenceHe who illustrates well-known Hollywood actors and actresses as if they were part of the work of George Lucas.

Robert Downey Jr is C3PO, perhaps one of the most unexpected when we know what the spirit of the Star Wars character is. But when we see the design, everything closes perfectly, because the illustration shows a humanoid-style robot in apocalyptic civilizations.

But not everything ends there. With the Iron Man interpreter it is just beginning, according to a review by 20 Bits. on the account of Almadestuff’s Instagram There is a post with 10 images in which the iconic Star Wars characters appear combined with actors who never played them.

But when we see them we die to see this version of Star Wars. Ian McKellen is the old version of Luke Skywalker. Chris Hemsworth’s younger brother, Liam, is the imposing and adventurous Han Solo.

Who is your faithful companion? Brad Pitt, who appears with the characteristic fur of Chewbacca. Shall we continue with the good ones? Will Smith obviously appears as the mythical Mace Windu. Chris Pratt is a very strange Yoda and Kate Upton is King Palpatine.

Among the villains are Christoph Waltz as Count Dooku, Chris Evans as Darth Maul and a surprise Margot Robbie in the skin of the baddest villain in the history of evil: Darth Vader.

Star Wars IA

