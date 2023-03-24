Robert Downey Jr. Prepares New Version of Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” Film

Los Angeles (USA), Mar 23 (EFE).- The actor Robert Downey Jr. is producing, together with Paramount, the new version of the film “Vertigo”, by director Alfred Hitchcock, in which he could also be the protagonist.

As reported by the specialized magazine Deadline, Paramount Pictures is developing the adaptation of the thriller that follows the story of a retired detective with a fear of heights who is assigned to investigate a woman who appears to be possessed by a spirit.

Steven Knight, creator of the “Peaky Blinders” series, will be in charge of writing the script for the project that Downey is co-producing with his wife, Susan Downey, and his studio Team Downey, as well as production company Davis Entertainment.

Downey could also star in the film and play the detective that American actor James Stewart, winner of two Oscars, brought to life in 1958.

Hitchcock’s story had its premiere at the San Sebastian International Film Festival and although it was little appreciated at the time, it has now become a classic film within the career of the filmmaker nicknamed the “master of suspense”.

Robert Downey Jr. is known for playing the egotistical Marvel superhero Iron Man.

With that character, he was part of the film “Avengers: Endgame”, one of the biggest box office hits in history after having reached 2,799 million dollars at the global box office since its premiere in 2019.

Since then the actor has only been seen in the movie “Dolittle”, in which he starred alongside Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen.

Other notable roles in your career are the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes from the films directed by Guy Ritchie, as well as his portrayal of Charles Chaplin in the 1992 film of the same name.

In addition, in the last stage of his career he has stood out for his work as a producer, being involved in projects for film and television such as the series “Sweet Tooth” or “Perry Mason”, or the film “Sr.”, in which also acts.