Robert F. Kennedy is applying for the US presidential candidacy

The nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, has submitted his application for the presidential candidacy in the USA. The outspoken anti-vaccination opponent wants to run for incumbent Joe Biden’s Democratic Party, according to a document Kennedy submitted to the National Electoral Commission. The 69-year-old is the second Democratic candidate for the presidential nomination.

At the beginning of March, the 70-year-old author Marianne Williamson officially announced her entry into the race. Kennedy himself has repeatedly been criticized in the past for spreading false claims about the corona vaccination.

Biden has not yet officially announced that he intends to run again in the 2024 presidential election. A candidature of the incumbent is generally expected. Should he try again for the highest state office, his challengers would first have to prevail against him in internal party primaries. However, both applicants are given extremely poor chances for this.