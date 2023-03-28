Robert Geiss: He thinks his daughter Shania is too fat

Body shaming at the Geissens! Robert, are you serious?

“But they have become very stocky…” Is that what a dad says about his daughter’s legs? Robert Geiss (59) does. And not behind closed doors. No, he says it straight to his Shania (18) face.

Some might dismiss that. It’s the Geissens. The Robert. But there is much more behind it. Because what happened on a shopping spree in the French port city of Saint Tropez was obviously very hurtful for Shania. And so Robert’s words line up loosely in the top list of Geissens scandals.

So this time: body shaming with the Geissens! What was happening there?

In order: In the latest episode of their RTLZWEI documentary “Die Geissens”, the family of four spends a morning in Saint Tropez. Carmen (57), Robert and. use their free time the daughters Davina (19) and Shania with the favorite pastime of the predominantly female family members: shopping.

But the mood changes when Robert asks Shania to get the forgotten umbrella from the previous shop. She refuses at first, but then walks away.

While the 18-year-old leaves the shop, father Robert “Zicke” complains afterwards, whereupon sister Davina gets in directly and father encourages Robert.

(from right to left) Carmen, Shania, Davina and Robert can currently be seen in a new season of “Die Geissens” on RTLZWEI Photo: RTLZWEI / Niklas Niessner

Davina Geiss blasphemes about her sister

Davina may not understand why her sister is so irritated. After all, the day in Saint Tropez is a normal day with the family. There have been worse. And she was in a better mood. When Shania finally rejoins the family with her umbrella, Davina asks her father what he would tell her about the “bitch”.

Robert says nothing. And Shania to him out of the blue: “You have a bigger ass.”

Robert Geiss is rarely too good for something — if you work, you can also set the tone, seems to be one of his mottos in life Photo: RTLZWEI/obs

“heavy stock”

The multimillionaire does not want to let that sit on him – and counters: “But they have become very stocky …”

At first, Shania doesn’t quite understand what her father wants to tell her: “What does stocky mean? Look how mean he is.” The 18-year-old shakes her leg while Robert swings further: Her legs would “just about fit into the jeans,” he says. And tugs at his daughter’s hot pants.

The spell has sat. Mother Carmen is also flabbergasted and stands protectively in front of her daughter: “Robert, you can’t be serious. You don’t say that to a woman.”

The head of the family sees it differently: “They started it. They said I’d gotten fat.”

By ‘THE’, the 59-year-old means his teenage daughters.

Shania Geiss takes her father’s words personally

“What Dad just said really hurt me,” Shania lets look at her emotional world. Papa’s sentence about her figure obviously hit her very hard.

The blonde leaves sad but determined the shop with the words: “As it says on your T-shirt: F*ck this Sh*t.” Robert calls her “bitch” again.

Robert and Carmen Geiss have been living their life of luxury in their own docu-soap for more than 10 years Photo: RTLZWEI / Niklas Niessner

“Why doesn’t Robert understand it”

The words of the head of the family stick with the 18-year-old. They run like a red thread through the last minutes of the current episode.

While Carmen finds a great dress in the next store, but one that is too small for her, Shania grumbles, obviously eaten up by her father’s angry words: “It wouldn’t fit me, because I’m supposed to be fat.”

Mother Carmen: “Why doesn’t Robert understand that we women are knitted differently than men? We react squeamishly to something like that. Now I have the problem with Shania all day again today.”

Carmen Geiss knows: Robert overshot the mark

Even after the shopping trip through Saint Tropez, tempers are still heated. while the family on the yacht eats lunch, Shania wants to go on a hunger strike: “I don’t want anything to eat for this week.”

The 18-year-old continues to threaten: “Until I have to go to the hospital and they feed me artificially. And then I can lose 10 kilos. Then I’m like this (Shania shows her pinky finger) and then dad can’t tell me I’m fat anymore.”

What is body shaming? The term body shaming is used to describe derogatory comments, disparagement and discrimination based on physical characteristics such as weight, shape or appearance. In general, body shaming can have serious effects on people’s self-esteem, health and well-being in everyday life. The number one reason for body shaming is obesity. Victims are mostly girls and women because they are judged much more on their looks than men. However, the topic is not purely female: In principle, it can affect anyone who does not conform to the usual ideas of beauty. Celebrities and even models get it too: the net is full of hateful body shaming attacks. There is now a growing movement aimed at promoting a culture of acceptance and respect for all body shapes and sizes and raising awareness of the issue.

