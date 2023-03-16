Robert Pattinson was discovered in a well-known Argentine restaurant

To the delirium of the fans, the actor Robert Pattinson, who knew how to play Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga, and became world famous, set foot on Argentine soil and was seen at the popular restaurant “Don Julio” this afternoon.

The actor, who plays Batman, in his latest installment came to our country to accompany his girlfriend, Suki Whaterhose, who will perform tomorrow on the first date of Lollapalooza Argentina 2023.

On Twitter, fedeebongiorno viralized the photo and explained: “Robert Pattinson is in Argentina and passed through the Don Julio grill. His girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, is showing up at Lollapalooza tomorrow.”

From the prestigious restaurant that specializes in meat, they commented that they did not know that the actor and his partner were going to attend, since the reservation was made by an Argentine and did not give the names of either of the two celebrities.