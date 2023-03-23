Robertito Funes considered that Corazza “is a matter of his private life” and the networks destroy him

Apparently, for Robertito Funes Ugarte, child abuse is a matter “of the private life” of the abuser. At least that was what he said on his radio program with the intention of separating the program and the channel from the scandal.

Corazza is one of the regular panelists on the program that Funes Ugarte hosts on Fridays with the former participants, but far from giving his opinion on the situation, like Santiago del Moro who asked for the worst punishment, Robertito assured that Corazza was not participating in the network of trafficking in minors but that “he was only a consumer”.

Perhaps Robertito still has not finished understanding that without consumers there would be no trafficking. Clearly it cannot be about a person’s private life if that person is not only committing an aberrational crime such as sexual abuse, but also the victims are minors.