Roberto Mancini: “We were looking for a goalscorer and we already found him”

The coach of the Italian national team, Roberto Mancini, highlighted what was done by Tigre striker Mateo Retegui, who scored in his first two matches with the “Azzurra” shirt, against England last Thursday and today against Malta, noting that they were ” looking for a goalscorer, and he has already found one”.

“Retegui is a scorer that we were looking for and we found him,” Mancini pointed out in the conference after today’s 2-0 victory over Malta in which the current Argentine soccer scorer scored the first goal for the Italians with his head.

“And that goal that he scored today also served to open the game,” Mancini remarked regarding that goal, Retegui’s second after the one he scored in his debut against England, at home, which ended in a 2-1 defeat last year. Thursday at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, of the Napoli club.

With this second conquest, the 23-year-old native of the city of San Fernando entered the select group of four players who scored goals in their first two official matches with the Italian team. The other three were figures like Giorgio Chinaglia, Enrico Chiesa and Riccardo Orsolini.

“But in any case, we must bear in mind that Mateo still needs time to adapt to his teammates and to European football,” Mancini said.

However, the 58-year-old technical director who knew how to lead other Argentine forwards who were world stars in English Manchester City, such as Sergio Agüero and Carlos Tevez (with “Apache” he maintained some differences), was defiant and winning , although without stridency, after having “played” for Retegui after questions about incorporating an unknown footballer from Argentina into the Italian team.

For this reason, somewhat in his own defense, he ended up comparing Retegui “with the early days of Gabriel Batistuta”, a leading figure in Italian football in the 1990s and a forever idol of Fiorentina. And the kid who also wore the Boca Juniors shirt as “Bati” did not disappoint him, but made him look very good after these two qualifying matches for Euro 2024.