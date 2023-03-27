Robin Granlund is missing as the men’s handball finish the EC qualifiers: “Anthony Hellakoski is back and gets the chance in his absence”

Finland’s men’s handball finish the EC qualifiers with matches against tough opposition. Now the squad for the matches against Serbia and Norway in April has been presented.

In March, Finland faced Slovakia in two EC qualifying matches. It was a 30–27 win at home and a 25–32 loss away.

In comparison with that squad, among other things, the injured Robin Granlund, who represents Swedish Guif, is missing.

– Anthony Hellakoski is back and gets the chance in Granlund’s absence, says head coach Ola Lindgren in the association’s press release.

Fredrik Karlsson missed the matches against Slovakia but is again selected.

– His situation is still unclear, but we still took him out.

– Otherwise, we again have many young players with us. We continue on the development path we are on, says Lindgren.

Finland’s squad Mikael Mäkelä (mv), Redbergslid (SWE)

Patrik Roslander (mv), GriFK

Benjamin Helander, Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER)

Linus Lindberg, Varberg (SWE)

Roni Syrjälä, Dicken

Fredrik Von Troil, GrIFK

Viktor Grönmark, HIFK

Kalle Kankaanpää, GrIFK

Max Granlund, Alingsås (SWE)

Thorsteinn Hjalmarsson, Forward (ISL)

Edward Hammarberg, Oftersheim-Schwetzingen (GER)

Miska Henriksson, BK-46

Anthony Hellakoski, GrIFK

Fredrik Karlsson, Lindesberg (SWE)

Jonathan Ekman, BK-46

Gusten Montonen, AMO (SWE)

Finland faces two tough tasks in the qualifying round. The home match against Serbia will be played in Vantaa on April 27 and the away match against Norway on April 30.

At the start of the qualifiers, there was a 10-goal loss against Serbia and a 13-goal loss against Norway.

– Hopefully the margin is not as big now. We realize that it is about two absolutely world-class teams, says Lindgren.