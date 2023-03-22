Robot designs, builds and tests paper airplanes

A team of engineers from the Computational Robot Design & Fabrication Lab (CREATE Lab) at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) has developed a robot that can design, build and try out paper airplanes. The scientists want to use it to accelerate the development of paper airplanes.

At first glance it seems easy to fold and fly a paper airplane. But first the plane has to be developed – unless you want to use a standard model. The scientists of the CREATE Lab want to develop new paper airplanes that differ in their flight performance. The principle of “trial and error” is generally used during development in order to get the most efficient paper airplane in the air. So why not let a robot do this work automatically?

At the beginning of the development there was software that can create a plan for the paper airplane, as shown in the paper “Robotic automation and unsupervised cluster assisted modeling for solving the forward and reverse design problem of paper airplanes” which appeared in Scientific Reports. The application sends the finished design to a robotic arm. He grabs a sheet of paper, draws the plan on it and, if necessary, cuts the paper to size with a laser cutter. This is followed by the folding process, including bending into the desired shape. The robot also glues individual parts where necessary.

The robot then places the paper airplane on a starting device made of clamping blocks. It transports the plane in a controlled and constant manner in the air over a test area. Two cameras record the start and the flight in order to be able to evaluate the flights statistically. In this way, the researchers determine a connection between the aircraft design and the flight performance of the paper airplane.

Categorization of the paper airplanes

The engineers had the robot built and tested over 500 aircraft based on more than 50 designs. The scientists evaluated 250 of these flights. They found a pattern among the different types of aircraft, which they divided into three categories: dive, glide, and recreational glide. In the first category fall paper airplanes that went into a nosedive immediately after takeoff. The second category included airplanes slowly gliding to earth. Paper planes of the third category first flew in gliding flight, and then shortly before landing went into a vertical flight in order to prolong the flight.

The team also sees potential for the development of real aircraft in the automation of test flights, but leaves it open how that might look.



(olb)

