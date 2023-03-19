Robots can help improve well-being, only if they look cute

Researchers from the University of Cambridge carried out a study at a technology consulting company using two robotic wellness trainers.

Misty II is a cute and friendly looking robot that was used for the study.

In South Korea, there are more than 930 robots for every 10,000 manufacturing employees, seven times the world average.

In today’s world, technology is advancing at a fast pace, and this has led to the creation of robots They can do many things, including doing jobs that only humans could do before. While the idea of ​​working alongside robots may seem intimidating to some, a recent study has shown that robots robots they could improve emotional well-being at work, only if they look cute and cuddly.

Robots are machines programmed to perform specific tasks, and they can be used in a variety of industries, from manufacturing to healthcare. In recent years, there has been increasing interest in the use of robots in the workplace, and this is due in part to their ability to perform repetitive and dangerous tasks, and to improve efficiency. However, as more and more jobs become automated, there have been concerns about the impact this will have on workers as their jobs have been seen to be threatened by this type of automation. technology.

The growing demand for robots is largely due to falling costs of robots industrial and rising wages in China, as well as new markets emerging markets, which will encourage companies based in industrialized countries to move production back to national shores.

Large companies have decided to create their own robotsuch is the case of Google who has presented his prototype of robot called PaLM-E, which would be used as an assistant in different sectors. This robot It has advanced skills and is capable of performing several complex tasks autonomously, since its objective is that it can be used as an assistant. This visual language model (VLM) is powered by artificial intelligence (IA) and its creation has also been weighed to give new capabilities to the robots of the future.

A recent study of the University of Cambridge has shown that robots that look specifically cute can have a positive impact on people’s well-being. That study revealed that a friendly-looking toy-like robot called Misty II fared better in promoting wellness in the workplace than a humanoid robot called QTRobot it doesn’t look so cute.

The QT is a child humanoid robot and stands approximately 90 cm tall, while Misty is a 36 cm tall toy robot. Both robots have screen faces that can be programmed with different facial expressions.

The study was carried out in a technology consulting company in which 26 employees participated. For four weeks, the participants attended weekly robot-led wellness sessions. Despite the fact that both robots had identical voices, facial expressions, and scripts, employees showed a clear preference for Misty II due to its simpler and friendlier appearance. The results of the study showed that employees who participated in wellness sessions with Misty II felt greater acceptance with the robot than those who worked with QTRobot. The participants who worked with the humanoid-looking robot found that their expectations did not match reality, as the robot was not capable of interactive conversations.

The findings of this study have relevant implications regarding the design of robots that would be used in work environments to improve the emotional well-being of employees. When considering the appearance of a robot, it is essential to consider how employees will perceive and relate to it. A friendly and tender design allows a better approach, as well as greater effectiveness in promoting well-being in the workplace. For this prototype to be successful, it obviously must be developed hand in hand with a health professional. “The robot can serve as a physical reminder to commit to practicing wellness exercises,” said researcher Gunes. “And just saying things out loud, even to a robot, can be helpful when you’re trying to improve mental well-being.”

The team is now working to improve the responsiveness of the robot trainers during practices and training interactions. These findings have important implications for the design of robots in work environments and can help employees improve their emotional well-being and, ultimately, their productivity.

